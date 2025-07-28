Russia Announces Closure Of 20 Checkpoints On Border With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Radio Liberty .

This includes 13 road and seven railway checkpoints.

According to the published list, some of them are located on the border of the Russian Federation and the territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions temporarily occupied by Russia.

All these checkpoints were established following the agreement between Russia and Ukraine signed on February 8, 1995.

Zelensky on Trump's statement: Russia is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts

Ukrinform reported that the Russian army once again attempted to cross the state border of Ukraine toward the village of Stroivka in the Kharkiv Region.