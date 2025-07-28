Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Announces Closure Of 20 Checkpoints On Border With Ukraine

Russia Announces Closure Of 20 Checkpoints On Border With Ukraine


2025-07-28 07:16:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Radio Liberty .

This includes 13 road and seven railway checkpoints.

According to the published list, some of them are located on the border of the Russian Federation and the territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions temporarily occupied by Russia.

All these checkpoints were established following the agreement between Russia and Ukraine signed on February 8, 1995.

Read also: Zelensky on Trump's statement: Russia is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts

Ukrinform reported that the Russian army once again attempted to cross the state border of Ukraine toward the village of Stroivka in the Kharkiv Region.

MENAFN28072025000193011044ID1109853935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search