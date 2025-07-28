Russia Announces Closure Of 20 Checkpoints On Border With Ukraine
This includes 13 road and seven railway checkpoints.
According to the published list, some of them are located on the border of the Russian Federation and the territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions temporarily occupied by Russia.
All these checkpoints were established following the agreement between Russia and Ukraine signed on February 8, 1995.Read also: Zelensky on Trump's statement: Russia is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts
Ukrinform reported that the Russian army once again attempted to cross the state border of Ukraine toward the village of Stroivka in the Kharkiv Region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment