131 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Enemy Carries Out 70 Air Strikes

This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , publishing the update as of 22:00 on Monday, July 28, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 131 combat clashes. The enemy launched five missiles and 70 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, used eight missiles and dropped 107 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,376 strikes with loitering munitions and 4,015 shellings," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven assaults by the occupiers, with one combat engagement still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 267 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Zelene and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy made four attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, and Lozova; the battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 23 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebrianka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian soldiers stopped four attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance towards Predtechyne. Kostiantynivka was hit by an air strike.

The enemy made seven attempts to break through our defenses in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk sector , the aggressor carried out 42 assaults and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zelenyi Kut, and Dachne. Currently, the battles are ongoing in eight locations. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Svitle.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 149 occupiers in this sector, 96 of them are dead. Three vehicles, two motorcycles, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, a UAV control antenna, and three shelters for personnel were destroyed. In addition, an ATV and five enemy satellite communication terminals were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zelenе Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temyrivka, with six more clashes still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Ternove.

No offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole sector .

One combat engagement took place in the Orikhiv sector , with the enemy attempting to advance near the settlement of Kamianske.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by invaders in the Prydniprovske sector .

Ukrinform reported that on July 27, the Defense Forces confirmed the liberation of Kindrativka in the Sumy Region from Russian invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine