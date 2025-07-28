Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nearly 69,000 Marriages Registered In Ukraine In First Half Of 2025

2025-07-28 07:16:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to data released by the Ministry of Justice , as reported by Ukrinform.

"During the first half of 2025, Ukraine's civil registration offices recorded nearly 69,000 marriages, with over 14,000 couples tying the knot in Kyiv alone," the report states.

Other leading regions included Dnipropetrovsk region (5,795 marriages), Lviv region (4,735), Kyiv region (4,163), and Odesa region (4,099).

Read also: Over 186,000 marriages registered in Ukraine in 2023

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a total of 985 marriages were registered across Ukraine on Vyshyvanka Day.

Photo: Archive

