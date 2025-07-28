Dr. Janine Bremer Of Gravon's Natural Chiropractic Center Shares Insights As Migraine Treatment Expert In Hellonation

What causes recurring migraines even when medications fall short?

WORTHINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What causes recurring migraines even when medications fall short? In a HelloNation article , Dr. Janine Bremer of Gravon's Natural Chiropractic Center in Worthington, Minnesota, explains how a range of physiological factors, particularly in the cervical spine and surrounding muscle tissue, can contribute to migraine frequency. While prescription treatments remain an important option for many, Dr. Bremer outlines how conservative therapies like chiropractic adjustments, therapeutic massage, and acupuncture offer non-pharmacologic alternatives for individuals seeking relief.Dr. Bremer notes that spinal misalignment, especially in the upper vertebrae of the neck, can press against nerves and blood vessels in ways that initiate or exacerbate headache cycles. Restoring proper alignment through precise chiropractic adjustments may reduce mechanical nerve irritation and improve overall nervous system regulation. She also highlights how muscular tension in the neck and shoulders can restrict blood flow and elevate nerve sensitivity, a condition often addressed through targeted therapeutic massage. Improved circulation in these areas can lessen the musculoskeletal triggers associated with chronic headaches.Acupuncture is also presented as a complementary tool in the holistic migraine treatment approach. By stimulating select meridian points, acupuncture is thought to encourage the release of neurotransmitters and natural pain modulators that can affect headache intensity and duration. Together, these therapies aim to reduce systemic inflammation and restore neurological balance-factors that may be essential for long-term migraine management without reliance solely on medication.To learn more about her integrative approach, visit Natural Solutions for Migraines : How Chiropractic Care, Massage, and Acupuncture Can Help, where Dr. Janine Bremer shares detailed perspectives on spinal misalignment, chiropractic adjustments, and acupuncture for migraines in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Jimmy Palmere

HelloNation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.