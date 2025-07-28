Thailand, Cambodia Agree On Ceasefire, Says Malaysian PM

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Jul 29 (NNN-BERNAMA) – Thai and Cambodian's leaders, agreed to implement a ceasefire, starting Monday midnight , Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim said, following a meeting hosted by him here.

At a joint press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, following the ceasefire talks, Anwar outlined a step-by-step de-escalation process, and the mechanism through which it will be implemented and monitored.

“Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows – an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, with effect from 24:00 hours (local time) on 28 July, 2025. This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security,” he said.

According to Anwar, the initial ceasefire will be followed by the reestablishment of contacts between the regional army commanders on both sides, through a face-to-face meeting at 7:00 a.m. local time today, which will be followed by a meeting of the defence attaches of both sides, led by the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), if both sides are agreeable, and finally a meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on Aug 4, to be hosted by Cambodia.

“As the current chair of ASEAN, Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team, to verify and ensure the implementation of the ceasefire. Malaysia will also consult with fellow ASEAN member states, to participate in the observation effort, reflecting a regional commitment to supporting peace on the ground,” he said.

“Both sides also agree to resume direct communications between both prime ministers, foreign ministers and defence ministers,” Anwar added.– NNN-BERNAMA