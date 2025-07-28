Battery Mineral Resources Secures Unanimous Approval Of Environmental Impact Statement For Punitaqui Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("" or "" or the "") is pleased announce that Minera BMR SpA, the Company's wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, has received unanimous approval of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the extension of the operational life of the Los Mantos Copper Plant, located in the community of Punitaqui, Coquimbo Region, Chile.

This approval, granted by all relevant environmental authorities, marks a significant milestone for the continuity of the Punitaqui Project. It enables operations to continue for up to an additional ten years and supports the preservation and creation of hundreds of direct and indirect jobs in the communities of Punitaqui and Ovalle.

BMR's General Manager, Fernando Rodriguez commented: "This result reflects our commitment to responsible sustainable mining, that creates shared value for the communities in which we operate. We are grateful to the authorities and the communities who engaged constructively throughout the process."

A key component of the project's future is the construction of a new filtered tailings deposit, which will allow the Company to (i) expand its workforce, which is currently approximately 300 employees, and (ii) to implement certain best-in-class environmental standards including moving from conventional to dry-stack tailings.

The Company undertook a comprehensive revision of the project, addressing all observations raised by key agencies including the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA), Ministry of the Environment, General Directorate of Water (DGA), CONAF, and sectorial SEREMIs. The new filing, submitted in June 2025, also includes enhanced mitigation, and community participation measures.

Battery reaffirms its dedication to transparency, environmental stewardship, and ongoing dialogue with stakeholders, as a committed partner in the sustainable development of the region.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery's mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer and has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also consists of its 100% ownership in ESI Energy Services Inc., other mineral exploration assets located in North America, and two graphite assets in South Korea. The Company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

