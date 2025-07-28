CSE Bulletin: 2025 - 0724 - Consolidation - Metalite Resources Inc. (METL)
|Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|Le 30 juillet/July 2025
|Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|Le 30 juillet/July 2025
|Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|Le 30 juillet/July 2025
|Symbol/Symbole :
|METL
|NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|591236 30 2
|NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|CA 591236 30 2 8
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|591236203/CA5912362038
