Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Proposes Restricting Participation Of Israeli Occupation Companies In Horizon Program


2025-07-28 07:07:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 28 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Monday that it has proposed restricting the participation of companies from the Israeli occupation in the Horizon research-funding program, specifically with regard to the involvement of Israeli entities in activities funded under the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.
According to a statement issued by the Commission, the measure follows a review of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which underscores that respect for fundamental principles and obligations outlined in the agreement is an essential element of bilateral cooperation including in scientific and technological fields.
The statement noted that although the Israeli occupation government has announced a temporary daily humanitarian pause in Gaza and has implemented some commitments under the common understanding on humanitarian aid and access, "the situation remains severe."
The proposed suspension, according to the statement, will affect the participation of Israeli entities in the EIC Accelerator, which supports start-ups and small enterprises with disruptive innovations and emerging technologies, particularly those with potential dual-use applications such as in cybersecurity, drones, and artificial intelligence.
The Commission confirmed that the proposed measure is a "targeted and reversible action" and does not affect the participation of Israeli universities and researchers in collaborative research projects under the Horizon Europe program.
It added that the adoption of the proposal requires the support of a "qualified majority" in the Council of the European Union.
Horizon Europe is the EU's flagship research and innovation programme, aimed at fostering economic growth, creating jobs, and improving the lives of citizens.
It is worth noting that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had earlier proposed 10 possible measures the Union could take in response to violations by the Israeli occupation government of the cooperation agreement on the basis of human rights concerns.
These include a full suspension of the agreement, limiting trade relations, imposing sanctions on ministers, an arms embargo, and revoking visa-free travel to the EU. (end)
