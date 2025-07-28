Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti-Chinese Relations Represents Pivotal Path Toward Military Cooperation - Sheikh Abdullah

Kuwaiti-Chinese Relations Represents Pivotal Path Toward Military Cooperation - Sheikh Abdullah


2025-07-28 07:07:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, said Monday that Kuwaiti-Chinese relations represents a pivotal path toward military cooperation and within the framework of strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.
In a statement to reporters, Sheikh Abdulla made his remarks during his attendance of a celebration held by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Kuwait to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army
Sheikh Abdullah said that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense's participation in this occasion reflects the strength of relations between the State of Kuwait and China, particularly in military aspects, in addition to cooperation in other fields.
The Undersecretary added that the ministry is currently implementing a number of joint projects with the Chinese side, most notably the project to establish a medium and light ammunition factory, which will be inaugurated in the near future.
He noted that cooperation between the two countries also includes strategic areas at the state level, such as major infrastructure projects, including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, and various housing projects.
Sheikh Abdullah pointed to the ongoing training cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of China, which is witnessing annual expansion.
For his part, the Chargأ© d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the State of Kuwait, Liu Xiang, expressed in a similar statement on the occasion his country's determination to work with Kuwait and other friendly countries "to pursue the path of peaceful development, maintain the UN-centered international order, practice true multilateralism, and build a community with a shared future for mankind." (end)
ahk


MENAFN28072025000071011013ID1109853883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search