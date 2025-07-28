403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti-Chinese Relations Represents Pivotal Path Toward Military Cooperation - Sheikh Abdullah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, said Monday that Kuwaiti-Chinese relations represents a pivotal path toward military cooperation and within the framework of strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.
In a statement to reporters, Sheikh Abdulla made his remarks during his attendance of a celebration held by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Kuwait to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army
Sheikh Abdullah said that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense's participation in this occasion reflects the strength of relations between the State of Kuwait and China, particularly in military aspects, in addition to cooperation in other fields.
The Undersecretary added that the ministry is currently implementing a number of joint projects with the Chinese side, most notably the project to establish a medium and light ammunition factory, which will be inaugurated in the near future.
He noted that cooperation between the two countries also includes strategic areas at the state level, such as major infrastructure projects, including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, and various housing projects.
Sheikh Abdullah pointed to the ongoing training cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of China, which is witnessing annual expansion.
For his part, the Chargأ© d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the State of Kuwait, Liu Xiang, expressed in a similar statement on the occasion his country's determination to work with Kuwait and other friendly countries "to pursue the path of peaceful development, maintain the UN-centered international order, practice true multilateralism, and build a community with a shared future for mankind." (end)
ahk
In a statement to reporters, Sheikh Abdulla made his remarks during his attendance of a celebration held by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Kuwait to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army
Sheikh Abdullah said that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense's participation in this occasion reflects the strength of relations between the State of Kuwait and China, particularly in military aspects, in addition to cooperation in other fields.
The Undersecretary added that the ministry is currently implementing a number of joint projects with the Chinese side, most notably the project to establish a medium and light ammunition factory, which will be inaugurated in the near future.
He noted that cooperation between the two countries also includes strategic areas at the state level, such as major infrastructure projects, including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, and various housing projects.
Sheikh Abdullah pointed to the ongoing training cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of China, which is witnessing annual expansion.
For his part, the Chargأ© d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the State of Kuwait, Liu Xiang, expressed in a similar statement on the occasion his country's determination to work with Kuwait and other friendly countries "to pursue the path of peaceful development, maintain the UN-centered international order, practice true multilateralism, and build a community with a shared future for mankind." (end)
ahk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment