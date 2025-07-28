Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany To Work With Jordan On Delivering Aid To Gaza


2025-07-28 07:07:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 28 (KUNA) -- Germany on Monday said it would work with Jordan to airlift aid for Gaza, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying it would coordinate with France and Britain.
"We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza," Merz said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, cautiously welcomed Israeli occupation's recent moves but warned Gaza needed at least 500 to 600 trucks of basic food, medicine and hygiene supplies daily.
"Opening all the crossings and flooding Gaza with assistance is the only way to avert further deepening of starvation among the people of Gaza," UNRWA said.
However, UN experts say the amount of aid entering the territory still falls far short of what is needed.
"We're one-and-a-half days into these new measures."
Saying whether or not it is making a difference on the ground will take time," Olga Cherevko, a spokeswoman for the UN's humanitarian agency said. (end)
