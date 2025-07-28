403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany To Work With Jordan On Delivering Aid To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 28 (KUNA) -- Germany on Monday said it would work with Jordan to airlift aid for Gaza, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying it would coordinate with France and Britain.
"We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza," Merz said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, cautiously welcomed Israeli occupation's recent moves but warned Gaza needed at least 500 to 600 trucks of basic food, medicine and hygiene supplies daily.
"Opening all the crossings and flooding Gaza with assistance is the only way to avert further deepening of starvation among the people of Gaza," UNRWA said.
However, UN experts say the amount of aid entering the territory still falls far short of what is needed.
"We're one-and-a-half days into these new measures."
Saying whether or not it is making a difference on the ground will take time," Olga Cherevko, a spokeswoman for the UN's humanitarian agency said. (end)
anj
"We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza," Merz said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, cautiously welcomed Israeli occupation's recent moves but warned Gaza needed at least 500 to 600 trucks of basic food, medicine and hygiene supplies daily.
"Opening all the crossings and flooding Gaza with assistance is the only way to avert further deepening of starvation among the people of Gaza," UNRWA said.
However, UN experts say the amount of aid entering the territory still falls far short of what is needed.
"We're one-and-a-half days into these new measures."
Saying whether or not it is making a difference on the ground will take time," Olga Cherevko, a spokeswoman for the UN's humanitarian agency said. (end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment