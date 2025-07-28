403
Kuwait FM Heads Delegation In Palestine Settlement Int'l Conf.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, July 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed the Kuwaiti delegation Monday in the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue, and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations Headquarters.
The conference witnessed broad participation from foreign ministers and representatives of states and regional and international organizations.
The conference is being held amidst rapid developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and ongoing violations against the Palestinian people, which calls for unified international positions in support of their legitimate rights.
Participants in the opening sessions emphasized the importance of the Palestinian issue, and the need to intensify political and diplomatic efforts to revive the peace process, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
