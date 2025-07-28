403
GCC Sec.Gen: Ministerial Meeting Support Joint Effort, Two-State Int'l Conf.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi said on Monday that the Gulf ministerial meeting tackled joint efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue, as well as supporting the international conference for the implementation of the two-state solution, being held currently in UN headquarters.
The GCC General Secretariat stated that this came after Al-Budaiwi's participation in a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of Palestine and the Implementation of the two-State Solution, at the Permanent Mission of Kuwait to the United Nations in New York.
Al-Budaiwi added that the meeting discussed a number of topics, foremost among them are the developments in the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, as well as coordination on topics raised at the conference.
The meeting also discussed the humanitarian developments, especially the recent conditions that have led to a severe shortage of aid due to the Israeli occupation's use of starvation policies against the Gaza Strip, which violates all international and UN treaties.
The violations of the occupation led to the spread of famine, due to a severe shortage of supplies, as ministers demanded continued pressure on the Israeli occupation to open all crossings in order to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. (Pickup previous)
