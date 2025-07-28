Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Meets UN Chief On Sideline Of Two-State Solution Int'l Conf.


2025-07-28 07:07:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, July 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on the sideline of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue, and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations Headquarters.
During the meeting, the two sides delved into the latest developments in the Palestinian conflict, ways to boost joint efforts, and related issues in the region and international arena. (end)
