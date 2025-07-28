Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Heads Delegation In GCC Ministerial Meeting


2025-07-28 07:07:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, July 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed the Kuwaiti delegation Monday in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting, held in preparation for International Conference on the Palestinian conflict and the Two-State solution at the United Nations Headquarters.
The GCC meeting comes to unite efforts prior to the international two-day conference, and to support the Palestinian cause and contribute to international security and stability. (end)
