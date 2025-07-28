Trump Contradicts Netanyahu On Gaza Starvation: 'Those Children Look Very Hungry'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Monday (July 28) said he believes there is a famine in Gaza and urged Israel to consider a different approach to its military operations, emphasising the need for immediate humanitarian assistance.

“People need to get food and safety right now,” Trump told reporters in Turnberry, Scotland.“I told Israel maybe they have to do it a different way.”

Clashing narratives on Gaza hunger crisis

Trump's remarks come in contrast to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's assertion that there is“no starvation in Gaza .”

“I don't know,” Trump responded when asked about Netanyahu's comment.“Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry. We're giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up.”

Netanyahu, speaking at a Christian conference in Jerusalem on July 27, rejected accusations that Israel was using starvation as a weapon.“There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza,” he said, calling the allegations a“bold-faced lie.”

Death toll from Starvation

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on July 28 that 14 people had died of starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total war-related death toll from hunger to 147, including 89 children-most of them in recent weeks.

In response to growing international concern, Israel announced a daily 10-hour pause in military operations in parts of Gaza and opened new humanitarian corridors . Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have also airdropped aid into the enclave.

Aid stolen by Hamas, says Trump

Trump said the US had sent significant aid to Gaza but reiterated long-standing accusations that much of it is diverted by Hamas .

“A lot of that money is stolen by Hamas and a lot of that food is stolen,” he said.“I don't believe Hamas will release the hostages. We've given a lot of money to Gaza for food and everything else.”

Starmer backs humanitarian focus

Standing alongside Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on the urgency of the situation.“This is a real humanitarian crisis,” he said.“People in Britain are revolted at what they're seeing on their screens.”

No position on Palestinian state

When asked about the UK government's commitment to recognising a Palestinian state, Trump refrained from commenting.“I'm not going to take a position,” he said.“I don't mind him [the prime minister] taking a position. I'm looking for getting people fed right now.”

