Currency And Crime: What's Really Keeping Tourists Away From Costa Rica
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica faces a challenging economic situation as its vital tourism sector struggles. Official data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reveals a notable decline in visitors in early 2025.
Visitor arrivals by air dropped 2.8%, totaling just under 1.5 million tourists. Europe's key markets saw sharper decreases: Germany fell by nearly 14%, Spain by about 14%, and France similarly declined.
North American visitors also dropped slightly, though South American arrivals increased notably by about 15%. The story behind these figures highlights deeper economic issues.
Tourism contributes significantly-around 8%-to Costa Rica's economy , especially impacting rural communities. Small businesses in tourism-heavy regions, such as local shops, tour guides, and restaurants, have felt the financial strain.
One major factor behind fewer tourists is the strong Costa Rican colón, making the country an expensive destination for travelers using weaker currencies like the U.S. dollar. Smaller businesses find it particularly hard to cope with fluctuating exchange rates.
Safety concerns also played a significant role, with crime rates increasing noticeably in popular tourist areas like Guanacaste and Limón. Canada and the United States issued warnings, affecting the nation's reputation as a safe destination.
Costa Rica is now working to reverse this downward trend. New direct flights from European cities such as Rome, Lisbon, and Copenhagen are being negotiated. Efforts are also being made in South America, particularly Colombia, which is increasingly important for tourism.
A bright spot is the introduction of new direct flights by Canada 's Porter Airlines, connecting Toronto and Ottawa directly with Guanacaste's Daniel Oduber Airport. This Ottawa link is the first of its kind and could boost visitor numbers from Canada.
Still, optimism remains cautious. Authorities predict a modest 1.7% rise for the rest of 2025, but industry experts doubt this will compensate for losses, especially during the low-season months.
To recover fully, Costa Rica needs to address deeper issues, including economic stability, improved safety, and focused marketing efforts.
