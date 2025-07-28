403
Rubio Ends U.S. Agency That Drifted From Fighting Terrorism To Silencing Citizens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of a controversial State Department office, originally called the Global Engagement Center (GEC).
Established in 2016 with an annual budget of roughly $61 million and 120 employees, the GEC aimed to combat propaganda from foreign groups like ISIS, Russia, and China.
However, Rubio revealed that over time, the agency shifted away from its original mission.
Instead, it reportedly spent about $50 million each year supporting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that targeted U.S. citizens and domestic media, accusing them of spreading misinformation.
Central to Rubio's claim is former official Richard Stengel, accused of redirecting the agency towards domestic censorship.
Stengel openly compared former President Donald Trump's rhetoric and his supporters to foreign adversaries, which Rubio pointed to as evidence of the agency's troubling shift.
Rubio Ends U.S. Agency That Drifted from Fighting Terrorism to Silencing Citizens
After sustained criticism, including from high-profile figures like Elon Musk who described the agency as a major source of domestic censorship, Congress declined to renew funding.
In April 2025, Rubio officially terminated the program, now called R/FIMI, eliminating about 50 positions.
This case highlights a significant issue in balancing national security with individual freedoms.
It underscores the importance of transparent oversight to prevent government programs from drifting from their intended purpose.
Rubio's decision sends a strong message internationally about America's commitment to freedom of speech and fiscal accountability.
Rubio Ends U.S. Agency That Drifted from Fighting Terrorism to Silencing Citizens
