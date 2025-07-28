A Memoir Of Strength, Struggle, And Self-Acceptance Releases August 15, 2025

Linda Dezenski

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Have you ever wondered what it's really like to live with a disability-not the version shaped by stereotypes or pity, but the actual day-to-day reality?In her upcoming memoir, Persistence: Living an Authentic Life with a Disability, Linda Dezenski offers an honest, often humorous, and deeply personal look into life with cerebral palsy. The book is set to be released on August 15, 2025, and will be available through major online retailers and booksellers nationwide.Linda doesn't sugarcoat her story. From navigating a world that wasn't built with her in mind, to dealing with the frustrations-and surprising joys-of living in a body that doesn't always cooperate, Persistence is as real as it gets. But at its heart, this book is not about limitations. It's about self-discovery, acceptance, and the quiet (and sometimes loud) victories that come from refusing to give up.With clarity and warmth, Linda shares her "lightbulb moment"-the realization that her disability doesn't define her. It's just one part of who she is. That shift in perspective changed everything, and now she's on a mission to help others embrace their full selves too.Whether you live with a disability or you're simply looking to understand someone else's journey, Persistence will challenge the way you see the world-and yourself.Linda Dezenski has spent her career working for a city agency that supports individuals with intellectual disabilities. She's passionate about civil rights and fiercely believes in the power of independent living. A two-time graduate of Bryn Mawr College's Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research, Linda is also the author of several children's books and a dedicated educator. She was born with cerebral palsy, and through her writing and advocacy, continues to uplift, inform, and inspire.The book is available for pre-order on Amazon and other online retailers. For more information, please visit .

