Energy America's Centauri Division And NASA Collaborate To Commercialize Advanced Selenium Interlayer Solar Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From Space to Grid: Centauri Converts NASA Innovation into Earth-Ready Solar Modules SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Energy America , through its research and development division Centauri , announces a strategic collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA ) to bring to market an advanced selenium interlayer solar bonding technology that promises to redefine the global standard for high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules.This initiative follows the execution of a formal technology licensing agreement with NASA's Glenn Research Center, granting Centauri the rights to commercialize a breakthrough solar innovation originally developed for space missions. Designed to overcome the limitations of traditional solar architecture, the selenium interlayer enables high-efficiency III–V solar cells to be bonded with silicon substrates, offering unprecedented performance, durability, and design flexibility for both terrestrial and aerospace energy systems.🔬 Technology Overview: Next-Generation PhotovoltaicsAt the core of this innovation is a selenium-based interlayer bonding process that enables solar manufacturers to integrate dissimilar photovoltaic materials-such as gallium arsenide and silicon-without the need for lattice matching or complex buffer layers. The result is a new class of tandem solar cells that are lightweight, resilient, and capable of delivering conversion efficiencies well above current industry norms.Key Technological Advantages:Lattice-Free Integration: Bonds top-performing III–V cells with standard silicon to produce tandem structures.Enhanced Efficiency: Enables potential conversion efficiencies of 30–40%+ in mass production environments.Thermal and Optical Optimization: Operates at lower thermal budgets while maximizing photon transfer.Radiation-Resistant: Performs under high-radiation conditions-ideal for harsh climates and extraterrestrial use.Modular and Scalable: Compatible with existing solar manufacturing lines and large-format module design.⚙️ Strategic Collaboration and Development FrameworkThis partnership positions Energy America as one of the first vertically integrated solar companies in the United States to transition a NASA-originated photovoltaic innovation into scalable, real-world energy solutions. The collaboration includes:NASA Glenn Research Center: Originator and licensor of the selenium interlayer bonding innovation.Centauri: Lead developer responsible for adaptation, engineering validation, and pilot-scale manufacturing.Energy America: Commercial manufacturer focused on scaling deployment across residential, commercial, and utility markets.🌍 Applications Across Energy MarketsThe selenium interlayer solar cell architecture is expected to revolutionize product offerings across multiple sectors:SectorImpactUtility-Scale SolarLower LCOE through enhanced yield and advanced module designCommercial & Industrial RooftopsHigher output per square meter; ideal for net-zero and smart buildingsAerospace & DefenseLightweight, rugged modules for orbital, tactical, and deep-space missionsTransportation & EV IntegrationSeamless panel integration for autonomous, hybrid, and electric platformsSmart InfrastructureAdaptable modules for grid-tied and remote smart grid applicationsEnergy America and Centauri will begin pilot deployments with select federal, industrial, and infrastructure partners in Q4 2025, followed by international commercial rollout in 2026.📅 Commercial Rollout TimelineCentauri has completed early-stage lab testing and component-level prototyping of the selenium bonding process. The next development stages include:Q3 2025 – Full-format module assembly and third-party performance validationQ4 2025 – Early-stage commercial pilots in the U.S. and allied marketsQ1 2026 – Manufacturing line integration and certifications (IEC/UL)Mid 2026 – Volume production with modules available across all market tiers💬 Executive Commentary“This collaboration with NASA brings an entirely new class of solar modules to life,” said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America.“It's a defining moment not only for our company, but for the global solar industry. Through Centauri, we are transforming the way the world captures and distributes energy-starting with technology designed for space, and scaling it for Earth.”🧬 About CentauriCentauri is the advanced research division of Energy America, focused on disruptive clean energy technologies derived from aerospace, defense, and deep-science innovation. Its work spans solar cell development, battery energy storage systems, advanced thermal coatings, and dual-use power electronics.⚡ About Energy AmericaEnergy America is a U.S.-based solar module manufacturer and integrated energy solutions provider serving the residential, commercial, industrial, and utility sectors. With more than 5 GW of annual production capacity across three domestic facilities, the company delivers American-made, high-performance solar and energy storage solutions across North America, Africa, the Middle East, and the South Pacific.To learn more, visit

