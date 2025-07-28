Minh Tran, PE, CFM, Joins Quiddity Engineering As Senior Project Manager

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Senior Project Manager, Minh will focus on expanding the company's growth and development in Central Texas and across the State. With significant experience working with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Minh will manage projects that support TxDOT as well as the state's critical transportation infrastructure needs. He knows how TxDOT operates, and clients have lauded his ability to identify and solve problems before they become issues that impact budget and schedule.

Minh has more than 30 years of experience delivering Schematic and PS&E for conventional design-bid-build transportation projects as well as complex design-build. Specialty areas include complex highway, drainage, urban and rural roadway, traffic control, SWP3, signing, pavement markings, and bridge design and he has extensive knowledge working with assembling PS&E packages, construction management, utility coordination, cost estimating, quality assurance/quality control, project management, construction scheduling, and subconsultant coordination.

His client list includes multiple Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) districts as well as the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, counties and various municipalities across the State of Texas.

"The addition of Minh to our Central Texas staff is going to be a tremendous plus for our clients," said Ryan Quinn, General Manager for Quiddity's Central Texas operations. "He has a history of excellence and is highly proficient and detail-oriented. We are excited to have him join our company."

For nearly 50 years, Quiddity has successfully delivered innovative transportation solutions and exceeded its clients' goals and needs.

Minh received his B.S. degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Please congratulate and connect with Minh on LinkedIn

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 10 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit .

