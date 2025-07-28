SM Nurtures Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs

PASAY CITY, Philippines, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchored on an inclusive supply chain network, the SM group's partner-MSMEs (micro, small, medium enterprises) have grown alongside the group.

Home to the largest MSME community, SM is supporting over 100,000 MSMEs to date. Within the hundred thousand MSMEs are next generation entrepreneurs – Gen Zs (ages 13 to 28) and Millennials (ages 29-44).

From providing a marketplace to showcase their products, marketing support to financial access, the SM group continues to enable the growth of these young entrepreneurs.

Launchpad and marketplace for dreamers

Close to 70% SM Supermalls tenants are MSMEs.

Championing the next generation of Filipino business leaders, Mr. Joaquin L. San Agustin, Executive Vice President for Marketing, SM Supermalls shared, "We've seen a growing presence of Gen Z and Millennial entrepreneurs across our MSME programs. These young, up-and-coming business owners have been actively joining our fairs and leasing spaces. Many are first-time entrepreneurs, creatives, or former online sellers who now see the value of connecting with customers face-to-face. SM is here to be the launchpad and marketplace of their dreams."

Aspiring entrepreneurs often discover the possibility of being a tenant through SM Supermalls MSME application portal, ongoing pop-up markets like the Viyline MSME Caravan, Artisan, Souk Fair and the Art Market to name a few.

"Working with these young entrepreneurs is always refreshing. We've seen firsthand how their energy and innovation breathe new life into our malls, turning booths into mini experiences and side hustles into real businesses," Mr. San Agustin added.

Strong advocate for small businesses

Kultura, a retail brand of the SM group, was always a dream platform for Hannah Garcia, founder of Pamanna Jewelry. She was 28 years old when she started her business which began as a passion project – brewed by early exposure to retail and craftsmanship.

Kultura has around 15 to 20 Gen Z and Millennial partner-suppliers who, like Ms. Garcia, had the courage to start on their own.

"We choose our suppliers based on their understanding of the market and if they can develop the products we need. We also assess their willingness to grow with Kultura and if their values align with ours," shared Sheila Tan, Senior Assistant Vice President for Operations, Kultura.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation

