BCAN Sends Well-Wishes To Deion Sanders Following His Revelation Of Bladder Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment

BETHESDA, Md., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) extends heartfelt well-wishes to University of Colorado head football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who today publicly shared his recent diagnosis and treatment for bladder cancer.

Mr. Sanders revealed that he underwent a radical cystectomy -the surgical removal of his bladder-after a malignant tumor was discovered. His physician, Dr. Janet Kukreja (former BCAN John Quale Travel Fellow ), noted that the cancer was detected early, before it could spread. Due to the high risk of recurrence associated with his specific cancer type, Mr. Sanders opted for this curative procedure.

"On behalf of the entire BCAN community, we send our best wishes to Coach Prime for a smooth and full recovery," said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, CEO of BCAN. "We are deeply grateful to him for courageously sharing his journey, which helps raise critical awareness about this all-too-common disease. His story is a powerful reminder that anyone can be impacted by bladder cancer."

Bladder cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the United States. In 2025, an estimated 84,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease, and nearly 17,000 will lose their lives to the disease. It is the seventh most common cancer overall and the fourth most common among men.

BCAN commends Mr. Sanders for his openness and advocacy, and we stand with him and every individual facing bladder cancer.

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, or BCAN, was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow.

SOURCE The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

