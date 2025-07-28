Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, And Reality, New Book By John Leake And Peter A. Mccullough

2025-07-28 06:01:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Though credit is due to some vaccines for reducing infectious disease morbidity and mortality, their contribution to public health in developed nations has been grossly exaggerated by propagandists. Dramatic improvements in nutrition and sanitation were the primary drivers of this trend. The authors do not dismiss the concept of vaccination but seek to promote a more informed and less dogmatic discussion about its risks and benefits. Critical evaluation can only make vaccines safer and more effective.

About the Authors
 John Leake is a nonfiction author with a lifelong interest in medical history and forensic medicine. Since 2021, he has worked with Dr. Peter McCullough and was the primary author of their bestselling book The Courage to Face COVID-19.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist who has been a leader in the medical response to COVID-19. He has published dozens of peer-reviewed papers on COVID-19 and commented on the medical response in countless media outlets. He has also testified repeatedly in the US Senate and several state legislatures. He is president of the McCullough Foundation.

To request a review copy or to arrange an interview with the author, please contact: Rachel Marble / 978-870-7974 / [email protected]

Vaccines:
Mythology, Ideology, and Reality
By John Leake and Peter A. McCullough
Skyhorse Publishing,
On Sale: July 29, 2025
$29.99

