Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, And Reality, New Book By John Leake And Peter A. Mccullough
About the Authors
John Leake is a nonfiction author with a lifelong interest in medical history and forensic medicine. Since 2021, he has worked with Dr. Peter McCullough and was the primary author of their bestselling book The Courage to Face COVID-19.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist who has been a leader in the medical response to COVID-19. He has published dozens of peer-reviewed papers on COVID-19 and commented on the medical response in countless media outlets. He has also testified repeatedly in the US Senate and several state legislatures. He is president of the McCullough Foundation.
To request a review copy or to arrange an interview with the author, please contact: Rachel Marble / 978-870-7974 / [email protected]
Vaccines:
Mythology, Ideology, and Reality
By John Leake and Peter A. McCullough
Skyhorse Publishing,
On Sale: July 29, 2025
$29.99
SOURCE Skyhorse Publishing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment