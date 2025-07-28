TIGER INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tiger International Resources Inc. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that effective July 24, 2025 (the“Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission (the“BCSC”) has issued an order revoking the failure-to-file cease trade order, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on September 3, 2021.On July 18, 2025, the Company filed (i) audited annual audited financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2023 and April 30, 2024, and interim filings for the periods ending, July 31, 2024, October 31, 2024, and January 31, 2025; (ii) MD&A relating to the financial statements referred to in (i); (iii) certifications relating to the financial statements referred to in (i); (iv) Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers; (v) Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers); and (vi) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively, the“Rectifying Disclosure Documents”). The Rectifying Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ). Following the filing of the Rectifying Disclosure Documents, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations.In connection with the Company's application for the revocation of the cease trade order, the Company provided an undertaking to the BCSC that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date.Corporate DevelopmentsSince the cease trade order issued on September 3, 2021, the Company announced changes in management and board. Effective November 11, 2024, Patric Barry resigned as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Coleen Barry resigned as Secretary of the Company, Joseph Breslawski resigned as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and William Fallick resigned as a director of the Company. Brian Morales, Edward Yew, and Sompassate Perpetue Traore have each been appointed as directors of the Company to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations.ABOUT TIGER INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC.Tiger International Resources Inc. is a resource company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and plans to become engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders. Tiger International Resources Inc. aims to leverage the expertise of its new directors to enhance its resource development programs and plans to focus on its operations in Australia, Myanmar, Philippines, Malaysia, Canada, and the United States.On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsBrian MoralesDirectorEmail: ...Phone: (647) 241-7202Cautionary StatementsThis news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“will continue”,“will occur” or“will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to call an annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the BCSC.

