Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Net revenue (1) of $17.8 million, a 2.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025



Gain on loan sales of $2.6 million on loans sold of $82.1 million, compared to gain on loan sales of $2.5 million on loans sold of $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2025



Gain on loan sales margin (1) of 3.16% compared to 3.63% for the first quarter of 2025



Credit card transaction volume of $82.2 million and net interchange fees of $1.5 million, compared to $105.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025



U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending and commercial banking loan originations of $160.5 million, an all-time record for the Company, compared to $133.0 million for the first quarter of 2025

Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions (1) , of $4.6 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 0.37% of total assets



Edward M. Nigro, the Executive Chairman of the Company, stated,“Our second quarter non-interest income declined by 1.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025 as a result of our pause in credit card issuance and further by the lower-than-expected gain on loan sale margin for SBA loan sales of 3.16%. Mitigating each occurrence are two key factors: (i) we have restarted credit card applications and third quarter 2025 transaction volume is already trending 35% above second quarter 2025; and, (ii) our SBA loan originations remain strong at $132 million for second quarter and the pipeline remains robust. We fully expect our credit card transaction growth to continue, and we are optimistic that gain on loan sale margins will return to more normal levels.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $494 thousand, or 4.2%, compared to $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher average balances of interest earning assets partially offset by higher deposit interest expense, as the growth in earning assets was primarily funded by money market, savings, and certificates of deposit growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to favorably trend downward, from 4.48% during the second quarter of 2024 to 4.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Interest income for the second quarter of 2025 also reflected the net effect of the reversal of $92 thousand of interest accruals and discounts attributable to $2.0 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. Comparatively, the first quarter of 2025 reflected the net effect of the reversal of $100 thousand of interest accruals, deferred fees, and deferred costs attributable to $2.8 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status.

The increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loan and interest-bearing cash balances more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The yield on investment securities was 4.73% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.94% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.74% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in the yield when compared to the previous quarter was the result of a changing investment mix during the second quarter of 2025 designed to address asset-liability management objectives.

The Company's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 4.31%, compared to 4.47% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.82% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the previous quarter was attributable to both (i) a slight decrease in loan yield quarter-over-quarter, and (ii) a decrease in yield on investment securities as discussed above. The decrease in net interest margin when compared to the second quarter of 2024 is reflective of the 100 basis point decrease in the target federal funds rate during the second half of 2024 by the Federal Reserve.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $369 thousand compared to $710 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $796 thousand when compared to the second quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded during the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans recorded in the second quarter of 2025 reflects quarterly organic growth in non-guaranteed loans of $36.3 million and the replenishment of reserves to offset charge-offs taken during the period.

Non-interest income was $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $79 thousand decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in net interchange fees of $468 thousand resulting from the planned operational improvements undertaken by the Bank during the quarter, which contributed to a temporary lag in credit card activity. The $1.2 million increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by (i) an increase in credit card net interchange fees of $1.4 million, and (ii) a $216 thousand increase in loan servicing income. These increases were partially offset by a $570 thousand decrease in gain on sale of loans due to less favorable secondary market pricing during the second quarter of 2025.

Net revenue totaled $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $415 thousand, or 2.4%, compared to $17.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.3 million, or 14.6%, when compared to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's efficiency ratio was 58.5% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 62.8% for the first quarter of 2024 and 58.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in non-interest expense is primarily due to the non-recurring legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the preparation of filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the registration of its shares of common stock and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which totaled $759 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $290 thousand during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2024 was driven by a $483 thousand increase in employee compensation costs due to increased stock-based compensation expense and staffing levels, as well as a $798 thousand increase in other expenses due to the previously mentioned legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the registration and listing of our shares of common stock, as well as increases in data processing, supplies, and other non-interest expenses to support the growth of the organization.

Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 19.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 23.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The fluctuations in the effective tax rate are largely driven by the timing and volume of certain stock-based compensation transactions resulting in tax benefits to the Company, as well as the timing and volume of state tax adjustments.

Net income was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $285 thousand from $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $79 thousand from $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.33 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.31 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.36 for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per share and other share-based metrics have been impacted by the shares issued in the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024.

The Company had 188 full-time equivalent employees as of June 30, 2025, compared to 175 full-time equivalent employees as of March 31, 2025, and 155 full-time equivalent employees as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $871.6 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $843.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and $772.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $28.3 million during the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans, and partially offset by decreases in multifamily and residential loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $98.8 million from June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by increases of $88.5 million in commercial real estate loans. Total guaranteed loans as a percentage of loans(1) were 22.1% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 24.2% as of March 31, 2025, and 27.9% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $9.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $9.0 million as of March 31, 2025, and $7.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.95% as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding guaranteed portions(1), was 1.36% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.41% as of March 31, 2025, and 1.32% as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $1.032 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $36.5 million from $995.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $192.1 million from $840.4 million as of June 30, 2024. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $25.5 million in certificates of deposit and a $29.5 million increase in savings and money market accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $13.7 million from $242.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $8.5 million from $220.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 84.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 84.7% as of March 31, 2025, and 92.0% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company held no short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2025 or March 31, 2025, compared to short term borrowings of $12.0 million as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $520.2 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and through its various fed funds lines of credit with its correspondent banks.

Subordinated notes outstanding totaled $26.1 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Stockholders' equity was $151.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $146.6 million as of March 31, 2025, and $110.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from March 31, 2025 is attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during the quarter. The increase in stockholders' equity since June 30, 2024 was the result of the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024 and net income earned over the previous twelve months.

The Company's ratio of common equity to total assets was 12.3% as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, compared to 11.0% as of June 30, 2024. The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 14.2% as of March 31, 2025, and 12.9% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was the result of the downstream of $15.0 million in additional capital from the Company to the Bank during the first quarter of 2025. The Company's book value per share was $10.63 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3.5% from $10.27 as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of 25.2% from $8.49 as of June 30, 2024. The increase in book value per share from March 31, 2025 is attributable to net income earned during the second quarter of 2025.

Total assets increased 3.6% to $1.23 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $1.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, and increased 22.1% from $1.01 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by increases in loans and investment securities. The increase in total assets from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans, interest bearing deposits with banks, and investment securities.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $710 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $283 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $870 thousand, or 0.38% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge-offs of $828 thousand, or 0.39% of average net loans (annualized) in the first quarter of 2025 and $29 thousand of net loan charge-offs, or 0.01% of average net loans (annualized) during the second quarter of 2024.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Nonaccrual loans decreased $993 thousand during the quarter to $18.2 million as of June 30, 2025, and increased $11.8 million from $6.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans totaled $13.8 million as of June 30, 2025. Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest totaled $146 thousand as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2025, and $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024. The balance of loans past due 90 days and accruing of $146 thousand at June 30, 2025 was comprised entirely of credit card balances which are non-guaranteed.

The Company held no other real estate owned as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024.

Total non-performing assets totaled $18.4 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million from $20.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $10.8 million from $7.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million from $5.7 million as of March 31, 2025 and an increase of $2.4 million from $2.2 million as of June 30, 2024.

Loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $8.2 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $6.7 million from $14.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $7.1 million from $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $5.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

The ratio of total non-performing assets to total assets was 1.49% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.71% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.75% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, to total assets(1) was 0.37% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.48% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.22% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment, stronger than expected employment data in recent periods, continued uncertainty regarding U.S. trade and tariff policy and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Other Financial Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA lending and commercial banking loan originations totaled $160.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $133.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $126.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Loan sale volume increased to $82.1 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $77.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans increased 2.2% to $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased 18.0% from $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The average pretax gain on sale of loans margin was 3.16% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.69% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.36% for the second quarter of 2024.

Gaming FinTech

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company completed its efforts to enhance critical systems to internally control all aspects of our credit card operations including applications processing, Know Your Customer, credit processing, customer service and compliance/risk management. Due to the growth in credit card transaction volumes the Bank has also begun developing entirely new platforms for the program targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As expected, the above enhancements disrupted our credit card marketing/growth in the second quarter of 2025 and this, combined with the anticipated seasonal decline in gaming volume in the second quarter, resulted in a 22% decline in transaction volume from $105 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $82 million during the second quarter of 2025. However, we began processing new card applications mid-June and, as of the date of this press release, the Company is seeing significantly higher transaction volume over the second quarter.

Credit card balances were $3.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million as of March 31, 2025, and $891 thousand as of June 30, 2024. Through June 30, 2025, and since the launch of credit card operations, the Bank has processed over $246 million in gaming transactions.

The Prepaid Access/Slot program involving BoltBetz is continuing to make significant progress. The technology development process is complete and functional, and the program remains subject to the receipt of final regulatory approvals.

The PPA pipeline continues to develop new payments agreements with both the Prepaid Access accounts and virtual ATM providers which are expected to launch in the coming quarters following the receipt of final regulatory approvals.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



BankCard Services LLC (“BCS”) and GBank now have sixteen active payment and Pooled Player (PPATM) and Pooled Consumer (PCATM) Program clients. Currently, BCS and GBank are conducting due diligence for five new clients, with anticipated onboarding in future quarters. Gaming FinTech deposits averaged $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“GBFH.” Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit for more information.

