Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|Linked Quarter
|Quarter Year-Over-Year
|6/30/25 vs. 3/31/25
|6/30/25 vs. 6/30/24
|($'s in 000, except per share data)
| Jun 30,
2025
| Mar 31,
2025
| Dec 31,
2024
| Sep 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2024
|$ Var
|% Var
|$ Var
|% Var
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|11,877
|$
|6,701
|$
|9,262
|$
|5,798
|$
|5,409
|$
|5,176
|77.2
|%
|$
|6,468
|119.6
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions
|131,352
|140,270
|114,860
|65,160
|82,749
|(8,918
|)
|-6.4
|%
|48,603
|58.7
|%
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|143,229
|146,971
|124,122
|70,958
|88,158
|(3,742
|)
|-2.5
|%
|55,071
|62.5
|%
|Investment Securities:
|Available For Sale, at Fair Value
|82,886
|71,468
|65,609
|39,381
|2,330
|11,418
|16.0
|%
|80,556
|3457.3
|%
|Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost
|39,515
|39,903
|40,569
|46,043
|56,520
|(388
|)
|-1.0
|%
|(17,005
|)
|-30.1
|%
|Loans Held For Sale
|45,242
|41,313
|32,649
|68,317
|40,489
|3,929
|9.5
|%
|4,753
|11.7
|%
|Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs:
|Commercial and Industrial
|59,021
|56,885
|64,000
|53,490
|50,498
|2,136
|3.8
|%
|8,523
|16.9
|%
|Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied
|682,021
|672,379
|630,551
|607,864
|583,463
|9,642
|1.4
|%
|98,558
|16.9
|%
|Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied
|96,526
|81,768
|88,802
|86,785
|106,595
|14,758
|18.0
|%
|(10,069
|)
|-9.4
|%
|Construction and Land Development
|4,371
|3,201
|2,934
|2,161
|529
|1,170
|36.6
|%
|3,842
|726.3
|%
|Multifamily
|18,987
|19,011
|17,374
|17,398
|17,420
|(24
|)
|-0.1
|%
|1,567
|9.0
|%
|Residential
|6,810
|7,619
|10,584
|12,025
|13,443
|(809
|)
|-10.6
|%
|(6,633
|)
|-49.3
|%
|Consumer
|3,894
|2,502
|1,713
|1,276
|909
|1,392
|55.6
|%
|2,985
|328.4
|%
|Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs
|871,630
|843,365
|815,958
|780,999
|772,857
|28,265
|3.4
|%
|98,773
|12.8
|%
|Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
|(9,205
|)
|(8,997
|)
|(9,114
|)
|(7,934
|)
|(7,342
|)
|(208
|)
|2.3
|%
|(1,863
|)
|25.4
|%
|Total Net Loans
|862,425
|834,368
|806,844
|773,065
|765,515
|28,057
|3.4
|%
|96,910
|12.7
|%
|Loan Servicing Asset
|9,736
|9,231
|8,976
|8,046
|7,698
|505
|5.5
|%
|2,038
|26.5
|%
|Restricted Investment in Bank Stock
|5,513
|4,652
|4,652
|4,652
|4,652
|861
|18.5
|%
|861
|18.5
|%
|All Other Assets
|43,878
|42,106
|38,943
|37,540
|43,992
|1,772
|4.2
|%
|(114
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|1,232,424
|$
|1,190,012
|$
|1,122,364
|$
|1,048,002
|$
|1,009,354
|$
|42,412
|3.6
|%
|$
|223,070
|22.1
|%
|Liabilities
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand
|$
|228,913
|$
|242,650
|$
|239,672
|$
|229,875
|$
|220,438
|$
|(13,737
|)
|-5.7
|%
|$
|8,475
|3.8
|%
|Interest Bearing Demand
|57,254
|62,035
|68,132
|65,623
|65,120
|(4,781
|)
|-7.7
|%
|(7,866
|)
|-12.1
|%
|Savings and Money Market
|309,559
|280,056
|256,724
|244,091
|222,115
|29,503
|10.5
|%
|87,444
|39.4
|%
|Certificates of Deposit
|436,738
|411,201
|370,552
|343,931
|332,695
|25,537
|6.2
|%
|104,043
|31.3
|%
|Total Deposits
|1,032,464
|995,942
|935,080
|883,520
|840,368
|36,522
|3.7
|%
|192,096
|22.9
|%
|Short-Term Borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,000
|-
|0.0
|%
|(12,000
|)
|-100.0
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|26,126
|26,107
|26,088
|26,070
|26,051
|19
|0.1
|%
|75
|0.3
|%
|Operating Lease Liability
|6,121
|6,299
|4,839
|5,032
|5,221
|(178
|)
|-2.8
|%
|900
|17.2
|%
|Other Liabilities
|15,964
|15,048
|15,657
|16,997
|14,769
|916
|6.1
|%
|1,195
|8.1
|%
|Total Liabilities
|1,080,675
|1,043,396
|981,664
|931,619
|898,409
|37,279
|3.6
|%
|182,266
|20.3
|%
|Equity
|Common Stock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|-
|0.0
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|Additional Paid-in Capital
|79,291
|78,718
|77,571
|57,287
|56,966
|573
|0.7
|%
|22,325
|39.2
|%
|Retained Earnings
|73,662
|68,906
|64,437
|59,192
|54,177
|4,756
|6.9
|%
|19,485
|36.0
|%
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(1,205
|)
|(1,009
|)
|(1,309
|)
|(97
|)
|(199
|)
|(196
|)
|19.4
|%
|(1,006
|)
|505.5
|%
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|151,749
|146,616
|140,700
|116,383
|110,945
|5,133
|3.5
|%
|40,804
|36.8
|%
|Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,232,424
|$
|1,190,012
|$
|1,122,364
|$
|1,048,002
|$
|1,009,354
|$
|42,412
|3.6
|%
|$
|223,070
|22.1
|%
|Book Value Per Common Share
|$
|10.63
|$
|10.27
|$
|9.87
|$
|8.91
|$
|8.49
|$
|0.36
|3.5
|%
|$
|2.14
|25.2
|%
| GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|($'s in 000, except per share data)
| Jun 30,
2025
| Mar 31,
2025
| Dec 31,
2024
| Sep 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2025
| Jun 30,
2024
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|17,659
|$
|16,836
|$
|17,231
|$
|17,347
|$
|16,360
|$
|34,495
|$
|31,690
|Deposits With Other Financial Institutions
|1,365
|1,192
|1,099
|1,367
|1,165
|2,557
|2,137
|Investment Securities
|1,414
|1,281
|1,177
|924
|868
|2,695
|1,882
|Other Interest Bearing Balances
|117
|100
|103
|102
|96
|217
|170
|Total Interest Income
|20,555
|19,409
|19,610
|19,740
|18,489
|39,964
|35,879
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|7,905
|7,230
|7,535
|7,194
|6,848
|15,135
|13,046
|Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt
|262
|285
|286
|287
|293
|547
|682
|Total Interest Expense
|8,167
|7,515
|7,821
|7,481
|7,141
|15,682
|13,728
|Net Interest Income
|12,388
|11,894
|11,789
|12,259
|11,348
|24,282
|22,151
|Provision for Credit Losses - Loans
|(1,079
|)
|(710
|)
|(1,337
|)
|(570
|)
|(283
|)
|(1,789
|)
|(283
|)
|Provision for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments
|(13
|)
|(11
|)
|(13
|)
|(8
|)
|(12
|)
|(24
|)
|(32
|)
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|11,296
|11,173
|10,439
|11,681
|11,053
|22,469
|21,836
|Non-Interest Income
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|2,593
|2,537
|3,998
|2,838
|3,163
|5,130
|5,246
|Loan Servicing Income
|750
|703
|597
|566
|534
|1,453
|594
|Service Charges and Fees
|54
|56
|54
|48
|41
|110
|82
|Net Interchange Fees
|1,535
|2,003
|947
|284
|146
|3,538
|166
|Other Income
|452
|164
|168
|166
|282
|616
|483
|Total Non-Interest Income
|5,384
|5,463
|5,764
|3,902
|4,166
|10,847
|6,571
|Non-Interest Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|6,235
|6,400
|5,813
|5,495
|5,752
|12,635
|11,042
|Occupancy Expenses
|400
|392
|398
|404
|417
|792
|865
|Other Expenses
|3,761
|4,115
|3,509
|3,156
|2,963
|7,876
|5,601
|Total Non-Interest Expenses
|10,396
|10,907
|9,720
|9,055
|9,132
|21,303
|17,508
|Income Before Provision For Income Taxes
|6,284
|5,729
|6,483
|6,528
|6,087
|12,013
|10,899
|Provision For Income Taxes
|(1,486
|)
|(1,224
|)
|(1,239
|)
|(1,513
|)
|(1,411
|)
|(2,710
|)
|(2,523
|)
|Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss
|4,798
|4,505
|5,244
|5,015
|4,676
|9,303
|8,376
|Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment
|(43
|)
|(35
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(78
|)
|-
|Net Income
|$
|4,755
|$
|4,470
|$
|5,244
|$
|5,015
|$
|4,676
|$
|9,225
|$
|8,376
|Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.65
|Earnings Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.65
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|14,274
|14,256
|14,095
|13,067
|12,845
|14,265
|12,812
|Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|14,551
|14,549
|14,327
|13,236
|12,964
|14,536
|12,964
| GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (1)
|ASSETS:
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|$
|115,974
|$
|1,365
|4.72
|%
|$
|102,628
|$
|1,192
|4.71
|%
|$
|80,062
|$
|1,165
|5.85
|%
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|119,880
|1,414
|4.73
|%
|105,222
|1,281
|4.94
|%
|73,696
|868
|4.74
|%
|Loans and Loans Held For Sale
|911,028
|17,659
|7.77
|%
|866,690
|16,836
|7.88
|%
|789,516
|16,360
|8.33
|%
|Restricted Investment in Bank Stock
|5,362
|117
|8.75
|%
|4,652
|100
|8.72
|%
|4,400
|96
|8.78
|%
|Total Earning Assets
|1,152,244
|20,555
|7.16
|%
|1,079,192
|19,409
|7.29
|%
|947,674
|18,489
|7.85
|%
|Cash and Due From Banks
|6,782
|6,216
|6,302
|Other Assets
|41,894
|39,177
|33,607
|Total Assets
|$
|1,200,920
|$
|1,124,585
|$
|987,583
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing Demand
|$
|60,320
|316
|2.10
|%
|$
|65,693
|355
|2.19
|%
|$
|67,038
|395
|2.37
|%
|Money Market and Savings
|303,814
|2,929
|3.87
|%
|264,085
|2,411
|3.70
|%
|217,081
|2,137
|3.96
|%
|Certificates of Deposit
|413,940
|4,660
|4.52
|%
|385,704
|4,464
|4.69
|%
|330,271
|4,316
|5.26
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|778,074
|7,905
|4.08
|%
|715,482
|7,230
|4.10
|%
|614,390
|6,848
|4.48
|%
|Short-Term Borrowings
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|517
|7
|5.45
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|26,113
|262
|4.02
|%
|26,095
|285
|4.43
|%
|26,040
|286
|4.42
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|804,187
|8,167
|4.07
|%
|741,577
|7,515
|4.11
|%
|640,947
|7,141
|4.48
|%
|Noninterest-bearing Deposits
|223,201
|218,874
|220,842
|Other Liabilities
|22,404
|20,139
|18,849
|Stockholders' Equity
|151,128
|143,995
|106,945
|Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,200,920
|$
|1,124,585
|$
|987,583
|Net Interest Income
|$
|12,388
|$
|11,894
|$
|11,348
|Total Yield on Earning Assets
|7.16
|%
|7.29
|%
|7.85
|%
|Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|4.07
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.48
|%
|Average Interest Spread
|3.08
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.37
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.31
|%
|4.47
|%
|4.82
|%
|Net Interest Margin (Bank Only)
|4.40
|%
|4.58
|%
|4.94
|%
|(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis
| GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (1)
|ASSETS:
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|$
|109,338
|$
|2,557
|4.72
|%
|$
|73,081
|$
|2,137
|5.88
|%
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|112,591
|2,695
|4.83
|%
|85,890
|1,882
|4.41
|%
|Loans and Loans Held For Sale
|888,982
|34,495
|7.82
|%
|758,651
|31,690
|8.40
|%
|Restricted Investment in Bank Stock
|5,009
|217
|8.74
|%
|3,811
|170
|8.97
|%
|Total Earning Assets
|1,115,920
|39,964
|7.22
|%
|921,433
|35,879
|7.83
|%
|Cash and Due From Banks
|6,501
|6,119
|Other Assets
|40,543
|33,604
|Total Assets
|$
|1,162,964
|$
|961,156
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing Demand
|$
|62,992
|672
|2.15
|%
|$
|66,170
|788
|2.39
|%
|Money Market and Savings
|284,060
|5,340
|3.79
|%
|201,727
|3,897
|3.88
|%
|Certificates of Deposit
|399,899
|9,123
|4.60
|%
|319,746
|8,361
|5.26
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|746,951
|15,135
|4.09
|%
|587,643
|13,046
|4.46
|%
|Short-Term Borrowings
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|4,049
|111
|5.51
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|26,104
|547
|4.23
|%
|26,031
|571
|4.41
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|773,055
|15,682
|4.09
|%
|617,723
|13,728
|4.47
|%
|Noninterest-bearing Deposits
|221,050
|220,804
|Other Liabilities
|21,278
|18,427
|Stockholders' Equity
|147,581
|104,202
|Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,162,964
|$
|961,156
|Net Interest Income
|$
|24,282
|$
|22,151
|Total Yield on Earning Assets
|7.22
|%
|7.83
|%
|Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|4.09
|%
|4.47
|%
|Average Interest Spread
|3.13
|%
|3.36
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.39
|%
|4.83
|%
|Net Interest Margin (Bank Only)
|4.49
|%
|4.96
|%
|(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis
| GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Additional Financial Information
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|($'s in 000, except per share data)
| Jun 30,
2025
| Mar 31,
2025
| Dec 31,
2024
| Sep 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2025
| Jun 30,
2024
|Key Performance Metrics
|Return on Average Assets-Net Income(1)
|1.59
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.93
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity(1)
|12.62
|%
|12.59
|%
|15.13
|%
|17.29
|%
|17.59
|%
|12.61
|%
|16.17
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|58.50
|%
|62.84
|%
|55.38
|%
|56.03
|%
|58.86
|%
|60.64
|%
|60.96
|%
|Net Interest Margin(1)
|4.31
|%
|4.47
|%
|4.53
|%
|5.00
|%
|4.82
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.83
|%
|Net Revenue(2)
|$
|17,772
|$
|17,357
|$
|17,553
|$
|16,161
|$
|15,514
|$
|35,129
|$
|28,722
|Common Equity / Assets
|12.3
|%
|12.3
|%
|12.5
|%
|11.1
|%
|11.0
|%
|12.3
|%
|11.0
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank
|13.82
|%
|14.23
|%
|12.90
|%
|13.08
|%
|12.88
|%
|13.82
|%
|12.88
|%
|Selected Loan Metrics
|Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale
|$
|45,242
|$
|41,313
|$
|32,649
|$
|68,317
|$
|40,489
|$
|45,242
|$
|40,489
|Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment
|192,324
|204,239
|201,267
|203,027
|215,382
|192,324
|215,382
|Total Guaranteed Loans
|237,566
|245,552
|233,916
|271,344
|255,871
|237,566
|255,871
|Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Total Loans(2)
|22.1
|%
|24.2
|%
|24.7
|%
|26.0
|%
|27.9
|%
|22.1
|%
|27.9
|%
|SBA Loan Originations
|$
|132,256
|$
|129,351
|$
|103,886
|$
|146,918
|$
|121,807
|$
|261,607
|$
|251,074
|SBA Loans Sold
|$
|82,140
|$
|68,720
|$
|98,545
|$
|71,386
|$
|77,905
|$
|150,860
|$
|146,477
|Gain on Loan Sales Margin(2)
|3.16
|%
|3.69
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.36
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.58
|%
|Asset Quality
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|18,227
|$
|19,220
|$
|14,128
|$
|5,381
|$
|6,470
|$
|18,227
|$
|6,470
|Loans past due 90 days and still accruing
|146
|1,153
|40
|27
|1,142
|146
|1,142
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|18,373
|$
|20,373
|$
|14,168
|$
|5,408
|$
|7,612
|$
|18,373
|$
|7,612
|Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion
|$
|13,792
|$
|14,687
|$
|9,321
|$
|3,838
|$
|5,396
|$
|13,792
|$
|5,396
|Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion
|$
|4,581
|$
|5,686
|$
|4,847
|$
|1,570
|$
|2,216
|$
|4,581
|$
|2,216
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|1.49
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.75
|%
|1.49
|%
|0.75
|%
|Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2)
|0.37
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.22
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|870
|$
|828
|$
|157
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|29
|$
|1,698
|$
|29
|Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing
|$
|8,182
|$
|14,853
|$
|11,822
|$
|12,390
|$
|1,054
|$
|8,182
|$
|1,054
|Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion
|$
|5,650
|$
|11,915
|$
|8,713
|$
|8,535
|$
|-
|$
|5,650
|$
|-
|Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion
|$
|2,532
|$
|2,938
|$
|3,109
|$
|3,855
|$
|1,054
|$
|2,532
|$
|1,054
|Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
|$
|9,205
|$
|8,997
|$
|9,114
|$
|7,934
|$
|7,342
|$
|9,205
|$
|7,342
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|18,227
|$
|19,220
|$
|14,128
|$
|5,381
|$
|6,470
|$
|18,227
|$
|6,470
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
|51
|%
|47
|%
|65
|%
|147
|%
|113
|%
|51
|%
|113
|%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2)
|208
|%
|168
|%
|190
|%
|514
|%
|130
|%
|208
|%
|130
|%
|ACL to loans
|1.06
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.95
|%
|ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2)
|1.36
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.32
|%
|Book Value
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|151,749
|$
|146,616
|$
|140,700
|$
|116,383
|$
|110,945
|$
|151,749
|$
|110,945
|Common shares outstanding
|14,274
|14,271
|14,252
|13,067
|13,061
|14,274
|13,061
|Book value per common share
|$
|10.63
|$
|10.27
|$
|9.87
|$
|8.91
|$
|8.49
|$
|10.63
|$
|8.49
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
|188
|175
|169
|159
|155
|188
|155
|(1)Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis
|(2)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
| GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|($'s in 000, except per share data)
| Jun 30,
2025
| Mar 31,
2025
| Dec 31,
2024
| Sep 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2025
| Jun 30,
2024
|Net Revenue (1)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|12,388
|$
|11,894
|$
|11,789
|$
|12,259
|$
|11,348
|$
|24,282
|$
|22,151
|Non-Interest Income
|5,384
|5,463
|5,764
|3,902
|4,166
|10,847
|6,571
|Net Revenue
|$
|17,772
|$
|17,357
|$
|17,553
|$
|16,161
|$
|15,514
|$
|35,129
|$
|28,722
|Gain on Loan Sales Margin (1)
|Gain on Sale of Loans
|$
|2,593
|$
|2,537
|$
|3,998
|$
|2,838
|$
|3,163
|$
|5,130
|$
|5,246
|Loans Sold
|82,140
|68,720
|98,545
|71,386
|77,905
|150,860
|146,477
|Gain on Loan Sales Margin
|3.16
|%
|3.69
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.58
|%
|Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Loans (2)
|SBA and USDA Guaranteed Loans
|$
|192,324
|$
|204,239
|$
|201,267
|$
|203,027
|$
|215,382
|$
|192,324
|$
|215,382
|Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs
|871,630
|843,365
|815,958
|780,999
|772,857
|871,630
|772,857
|Guaranteed Loans as a % of Loans
|22.1
|%
|24.2
|%
|24.7
|%
|26.0
|%
|27.9
|%
|22.1
|%
|27.9
|%
|Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets (2)
|Non-performing assets
|$
|18,373
|$
|20,373
|$
|14,168
|$
|5,408
|$
|7,612
|$
|18,373
|$
|7,612
|Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of non-performing assets
|13,792
|14,687
|9,321
|3,838
|5,396
|13,792
|5,396
|Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions
|4,581
|5,686
|4,847
|1,570
|2,216
|4,581
|2,216
|Total assets
|1,232,424
|1,190,012
|1,122,364
|1,048,002
|1,009,354
|1,232,424
|1,009,354
|Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets
|0.37
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.22
|%
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed (2)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|18,227
|$
|19,220
|$
|14,128
|$
|5,381
|$
|6,470
|$
|18,227
|$
|6,470
|Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of nonaccrual loans
|13,792
|13,859
|9,321
|3,838
|833
|13,792
|833
|Nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed portions
|4,435
|5,361
|4,807
|1,543
|5,637
|4,435
|5,637
|ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed
|208
|%
|168
|%
|190
|%
|514
|%
|130
|%
|208
|%
|130
|%
|ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed (2)
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|$
|871,630
|$
|843,365
|$
|815,958
|$
|780,999
|$
|772,857
|$
|871,630
|$
|772,857
|Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of loans
|192,324
|204,239
|201,267
|203,027
|215,382
|192,324
|215,382
|Loans, excluding guaranteed
|679,306
|639,126
|614,691
|577,972
|557,475
|679,306
|557,475
|ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed
|1.36
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.32
|%
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes
|(1) We believe this non-GAAP measurement presents trends in income generation of the Company.
|(2) We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide useful metrics regarding the at-risk assets of the Company.
