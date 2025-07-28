Orange County Advocates Raise Over $1.7 Million For Ocean Conservation At Oceana's 18Th Annual Seachange Summer Party

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Host Sam Waterston, honorees Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, and Grammy Award-winning artist Charles Kelley celebrated a wave of victories for the oceans

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July 26, ocean advocates gathered at Oceana's 18th annual SeaChange Summer Party at Montage Laguna Beach, raising more than $1.7 million to support the organization's campaigns to protect and restore the oceans off California and around the world. The event, hosted by award-winning actor and Oceana Board Member Sam Waterston and co-chaired by Oceana Board Member Elizabeth Wahler and Jeff Blasingame , honored acclaimed scientific documentarians and longtime SeaChange supporters, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray . During the evening's private concert, GRAMMY Award-winning artist and Lady A founding member Charles Kelley treated guests to a performance that included his current Top 10 AC radio hit, “ Can't Lose You” and renowned hits“Need You Now” and“Run To You.”

“For over 20 years, and more than 325 victories later, Oceana continues to lead the charge, taking on new challenges and winning victory after victory. Your unwavering support helps make all of this possible,” said Waterston during his opening remarks . “As the largest organization dedicated solely to protecting and restoring our oceans, Oceana is forging the future of ocean conservation, rebuilding ocean abundance to sustain marine life and the people who depend on it.”

“The oceans remain our common ground - and in urgent need of champions,” said Wahler .“Oceana is the blueprint. It's strategic, effective, and fearless.” Blasingame told the crowd of 335 guests,“This SeaChange community has been driving change for more than twenty years. But now more than ever, we all need to come together to protect what we love.”

At the event, Oceana's CEO Jim Simon highlighted the victories won alongside the organization's allies in California over the years, including securing protections from destructive bottom trawling for almost 1.4 million square miles of seafloor from California to the Arctic; ending the use of deadly drift gillnets for swordfish off California - a fishery that used to catch and kill dolphins, endangered whales, and sea turtles; and winning policies to rebuild key fish species including sardines and krill.

Simon also introduced event honorees, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray , ocean conservationists and founders of MacGillivray Freeman Films and the MacGillivray Freeman Films Educational Foundation.

“For Barbara and me, our love for the oceans has been lifelong,” said Greg MacGillivray .“We have produced more than 10 films about the ocean, many with a special focus on ocean conservation, and we believe it will take all of us - filmmakers, scientists, Oceana, and other advocates - to keep pushing for meaningful protections of our seas.”

Celebrities in attendance included January Jones, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nuñez, Ursula Whittaker, Leah Lewis, and others.

A percentage of proceeds from this year's SeaChange Summer Party will be donated to local ocean conservation organizations and Los Angeles fire relief efforts, including Heal the Bay.

The event was made possible by the generous support of numerous distinguished local and international businesses and philanthropists. Biossance, which has contributed over $850,000 to Oceana since 2019, was the Presenting Partner.

Event corporate partners and sponsors included Pacific Coast Partners like the Southern California BMW Centers, Northern Trust, and Robert WAN; SeaChange Partners Anker Innovations, Robert Barth, Beatbot, Carol and Dennis Berryman, Brutten Family Foundation, Karen and Bruce Cahill, Callan - Karpenko Family, Leslie and Dino Cancellieri, CHANEL, Donnie Crevier of The Crevier Family Foundation, DMK Foundation (David E. and Michelle Kelley), Laurie and Steve Duncan, Lori Evensen, Gallo, Gerard Bertrand, Giorgio Armani Corporation, Moroccanoil, Kelly Petrovich and Brent Cahill, Laura and Louis Rohl, Wendy and Fred Salter, Sheets, Paquette & Wu Dental Practice, Kira and Gabriel Sousa, South Coast Plaza, Strut Cares, Gabriella Vizcarra and Matthew Sawyer, Valarie Van Cleave and Uwe Waizenegger, Elizabeth Wahler, Valaree Wahler and Jeff Sherwood, Jean and Tim Weiss, and George and Susie Wood.

For a full list of underwriters and partners, host committee members, auction items, and more information about SeaChange and Oceana visit: SeaChangeSummerParty.org/ .

Photos from the event are available here . Getty images are available at this link .

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 325 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit to learn more.

