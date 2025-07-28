Massachusetts Homeowners Get Free Support Navigating Heat Pump Rebates With New Online Group
Two Mitsubishi Hyper-Heat systems installed at a Massachusetts home, providing year-round comfort as part of a whole-home heat pump upgrade through the Mass Save program.
Massachusetts Heat Pump Expert Launches Free Online Group to Help Homeowners Avoid Costly MistakesI wanted to create a space where homeowners can get real answers about heat pumps, compare quotes, understand rebate rules, and learn from other people in the same boat.” - Jonathan Neves
NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With $10,000 rebates on the line, Massachusetts homeowners are rushing to install heat pumps , but many are overwhelmed, confused, or getting the wrong systems installed. That's why local HVAC and heat pump expert Jonathan Neves launched the MA Heat Pump and Mass Save Support Group , a free Facebook community built to help homeowners navigate the process with confidence.
“Too many people are relying on biased advice or sales-driven recommendations,” says Neves.“I wanted to create a space where homeowners can get real answers about heat pumps, compare quotes, understand rebate rules, and learn from other people in the same boat.”
The group is growing fast, filled with homeowners asking smart questions, sharing contractor quotes, and getting help understanding what kind of heat pump setup is right for their home. Whether you're wondering if your ductwork qualifies, if a dual-fuel setup makes more sense, or how to avoid having to pay out of pocket for months waiting for your rebate, this group covers it all.
Jonathan, who has spent nearly two decades designing and installing whole home heat pump systems in Massachusetts, doesn't promote his company in the group.“Keeping it neutral is important,” he says.“People need to feel safe asking questions and getting honest feedback.”
If you're even thinking about going green with a heat pump in Massachusetts , this is the group you want to join before signing anything.
