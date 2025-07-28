Tim Trainer's The China Factor Novel Makes 2025 Award List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In The China Factor, the FBI uncovers Chinese efforts to steal sensitive and valuable information to expand its economic influence.

- Timothy TrainerALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced on July 25, 2025, its list of books worthy of this year's awards that will be announced in September, including Timothy Trainer's The China Factor in the Mystery, Thriller, Crime category. .The China Factor, available at , comes on the heels of Tim's previous book, The China Connection, which received a 2024 Bronze Award from the MWSA in the Mystery, Thriller, Crime category.MWSA reviewer Nancy Kauffman writes in the Military Writers Society of America:“The China Factor includes international industrial espionage with military implications, political shenanigans, and biases, as well as the continuing difficulties of biracial children in Vietnam who were fathered by American soldiers.”The China Factor, the third novel by the intellectual property and trade attorney, opens with the FBI foiling a government employee's attempt to pass sensitive and valuable information to China. Throughout the twists and turns of the plot, Trainer takes readers inside the tense and competitive U.S.-China economic and trade relationship.“China needs to offshore its production to third countries, and Vietnam is a prime candidate,” he explains.The novel highlights Kellie Liang, the Chinese American protagonist. Her involvement in the FBI-led investigation raises her visibility in ways that may jeopardize her nomination to a sensitive government position. Undeterred, Kellie works with the FBI and learns that her close friend Aaron is vacationing in Vietnam with his Vietnam War veteran uncle. Despite being half a world apart, Kellie and Aaron use whatever resources are available to piece together how the Chinese intend to use the stolen information.“Readers are dropped into a real-life adventure where the boundary between fiction and reality blur. These novels will have readers asking how much of what they read is reality when they read Tim Trainer's page-turners,” says publicist Hope Katz Gibbs, founder, Inkandescent PR & Publishing Co.

