GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2025 second quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2Q'25 Highlights:



Same Store Sales (SSS) grew 3.7% in Mexico in the quarter, surpassing ANTAD's by 122 basis points. This is the twentieth consecutive quarter surpassing ANTAD.

Smart & Final's pricing strategy resulted in a 1.5% increase in customer traffic compared to 2Q'24.

Consolidated EBITDA growth of 6.3% and 8.0% excluding transition costs of the new RCDC at Chedraui USA.

Consolidated EBITDA margin of 8.9% and 9.0% excluding RCDC transition costs at Chedraui USA.



Chedraui Mexico's total EBITDA margin increased by 14 bps to 9.5%.

Chedraui USA's EBITDA margin was 8.3% and 8.6% excluding RCDC transition costs.

Consolidated Net Income grew 2.4% and 6.1% excluding RCDC transition costs.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio of -0.05x at the end of 2Q'25. Growth Plan: Continued growth with the opening of 30 stores in Mexico and one in the United States in 2Q'25.

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

I would like to begin by thanking our customers for their continued loyalty and our employees for their ongoing commitment, both of which were key drivers of our results for the second quarter.

Our commitment to offering low prices, the best assortment for each store, and a unique shopping experience has translated into increased customer preference and market share gains in Mexico this quarter. Same-store sales grew by 3.7%, exceeding ANTAD's self-service store growth by 122 basis points and marked our twentieth consecutive quarter of outperformance.

In June, we launched our summer campaign, "Por ti, cuesta menos el verano Chedraui" , for the fourth consecutive year. This initiative reinforces our commitment to helping Mexican families save money. The campaign emphasizes our low prices, overall value proposition, and strengthens Chedraui's position as the best option for customers seeking the best price.

Chedraui USA experienced a 1% increase in customer traffic, driven by a 1.5% increase at Smart & Final. This growth reflects the continued success of the marketing and pricing strategies launched in the second half of 2024, which were designed to strengthen brand recognition and attract more customers to our stores.

Finally, I would like to highlight the successful completion in the quarter of migrating our five legacy Distribution Centers in California, which service El Super and Smart & Final, to our new consolidated facility in Rancho Cucamonga. We are now focused on improving productivity to realize the expected benefits.

To access the full document, please click here .

Conference Call Information

Date

Tuesday, July 29th, 2025

11:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (Mexico City CT)

Conference Call

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982

Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034

Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780



Webcast



SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

