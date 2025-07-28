Pokergo® And Pokerstars® Announce Return Of The National Heads-Up Poker Championship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for its single-elimination, bracket-style format, unforgettable moments, and blockbuster personalities, the National Heads-Up Poker Championship returns with a $25,000 buy-in and a renewed commitment to high-stakes, one-on-one competition.

Among the confirmed players are Michael Mizrachi, Jason Koon, Liv Boeree, Bryce Hall, Richard Seymour, Chris Moneymaker, Erik Seidel, Doug Polk, Phil Galfond, Shaun Deeb, Nick Wright, T.J. Lavin, and Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, with more celebrity names expected.

"The National Heads-Up Poker Championship helped define the golden era of televised poker," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "We're proud to partner with PokerStars to bring back a truly iconic brand and share it with a new generation of fans."

"Bringing back shows like the National Heads-Up Poker Championship is one of the most exciting ways to reignite interest in poker," said Francine Watson, Associate Director, Content & Creative Services. "With a mix of celebrities and top pros, it's the kind of event that draws in poker enthusiasts while appealing to the masses."

The event marks the first edition of the National Heads-Up Poker Championship under PokerGO's ownership, following its recent acquisition of the brand and archived content from NBC Sports.

