Alexander G. Markovsky Article On 'The Philosophy Of Poverty' Available At STARRS

The current American political environment is conducive to the spread of socialism, according to Markowsky

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An article titled "Democratic Socialism -- The Philosophy of Poverty" by Alexander G. Markovsky has been added to the 'STARRS Authors' series, according to Dr. Ron Scott, USAF Colonel (Ret.), STARRS President & CEO. "We felt it appropriate to add this article to our online library for the public, as there is a growing trend of candidates supporting or identifying with socialism in America.""The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA ) members and endorsees include individuals from New York, Minnesota, Texas and more." Scott said.Available on the STARRS website is a bibliography about the author: "Alexander G. Markovsky, the Soviet émigré who earned a Ph.D. in economics and political science from the University of Marxism–Leninism and an MS in structural engineering from Moscow and Kharkov universities. He is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a think tank that examines national security, energy, risk analysis, and other public policy issues. He is the author of two politically charged books,“Anatomy of a Bolshevik” and“Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It.” Mr. Markovsky has published more than 400 articles on American Thinker, The Hill, Newsmax, and American Infrastructure, covering a variety of topics such as socialism, foreign policy, the war in Ukraine, problems with American Infrastructure, and many others. He is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC. He can be reached at ...."The resources provided by the STARRS Authors' series provide viewers with articles by experts in these categories and more:DEI DeprogrammingDemocratic SocialismMilitary FundingConstitutional Training Culture in the U.S. MilitaryDepartment of Defense (DOD) ContractingUnlawful COVID Actions in the U.S. MilitarySurprise, Deception, Warning and WarA complete list can be found. Please click here.ABOUT STARRSUS military veterans and citizens concerned about the divisive, racist, and radical CRT/DEI ideology infiltrating the military seek to expose, stand up against, and eliminate it in order to keep our country safe. STARRS seeks to unify and inspire all Americans to acquire a deep understanding of our unique heritage and to develop a lasting love for their country by embracing America's founding principles, as enumerated in our Constitution and Declaration of Independence.STARRS is a 501(c)3 organization.

