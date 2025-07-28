From Service To Support: Healing Veterans And Communities From The Opioid Crisis Opioid Summit To Be Held In Monroe, Louisiana
"We must continue to lead the charge in identifying and reducing the impact of opioid addiction in northeast Louisiana," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA. "This summit allows us to collaborate, share resources, and ensure that veterans and community members receive the evidence-based support they deserve."
The summit will feature Dr. Lionel Guillaume , Board‐Certified Addictionologist and NEDHSA Medical Director, who will share clinical insights and approaches for integrating care and treatment approaches to individuals with opioid addiction. In addition, the keynote speaker will be Ms. Althea Williams , founder and president of She Vets It Foundation, Inc. A visionary leader and combat‐disabled Army veteran, Williams is a passionate advocate amplifying the voices of women veterans. She also hosts the She Vets It Podcast, where she interviews inspiring veterans, advocates, and thought leaders.
"Our veterans and our neighbors deserve access to life-saving resources, compassionate care, and the chance to heal," added Dr. Sizer. "Through this summit, we are strengthening our region's ability to prevent overdoses, expand harm reduction efforts, and save lives."
Other panelists and speakers include featured speaker, Chad Willis, Clinical Coordinator for The Hero Program; Dr. Avius Carroll, Director of NEDHSA's Prevention & Wellness Department; Katie Terrell – Special Asst. to the ED; Panelist: Donald Chesser – Certified Peer Support Specialist, NEDHSA; Hollie Bouddreaux, President – Executive Director, Chennault Aviation & Military Museum; Ronald "Dutchie" Blanton, Jr. Veteran Outreach Representative, New Beginnings; and Tyler Bonial, Assistant Administrator at Pecan Haven.
There will also be a vendor fair, free massages, continental breakfast, lunch, and a performance by Josh Love.
To register for this event as a participant and/or vendor, visit: eventbrit
SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority
