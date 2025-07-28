Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maravai Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On Monday, August 11, 2025


2025-07-28 05:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the market close on Monday, August 11, 2025, and will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID MARAVAI. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at .

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences + 1 858-988-5917 ...

