A2LA Opens Second Office In Boulder, Colorado To Strengthen West Coast Customer Support
"Opening a location in Boulder demonstrates our commitment to meeting customers where they are," said Lonnie Spires, President and CEO of A2LA. "As demand for accreditation services continues to grow across the western U.S., this new office allows us to deliver even more responsive service and strengthen our connection with the industries we support."
The Boulder location will serve as a hub for accreditation operations, technical staff, and customer engagement. It reflects A2LA's dedication to operational excellence and proactive service delivery.
"We've listened to our customers, and we understand the importance of accessibility and regional support," said Trace McInturff, Vice President of Accreditation Services. "Our Boulder office allows us to expand our access to resources and gives us the ability to work more closely with organizations in different time zones, offer faster response times, and build deeper partnerships throughout the western region."
The office will be staffed by a mixture of existing A2LA employees and new employees from the Boulder area. A2LA remains committed to its Frederick headquarters, which will continue to serve as the organization's primary base of operations. The Boulder office complements this presence, creating new opportunities for collaboration, talent development, and enhanced customer service.
"Opening this office is a new and exciting endeavor for all of us at A2LA," said Jim Powell, A2LA Executive Director of Organizational Excellence. "We sincerely look forward to building strong local connections and becoming part of the Boulder community."
