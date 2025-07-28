PICKLEBALL KINGDOM OPENS KENTUCKY's LARGEST INDOOR FACILITY IN LEXINGTON!

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the premier indoor pickleball franchise, announces the Grand Opening of its newest state-of-the-art facility in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The facility, located at 152 Turner Commons in Lexington, KY, will be hosting free open play throughout the weekend. The Grand Opening Day will be packed with excitement for all ages and skill levels, including:



Free Open Play All Weekend – (Reserve your spot now on the Pickleball Kingdom App.) Open Play Times: 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, and 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Grand Opening Ceremony – Join us as we officially cut the ribbon and celebrate this major milestone with a Ribbon Cutting at 2:00 PM! Prizes & Giveaways – Enter to win exciting gear and memberships throughout the day!

This location will be opening in Lexington's newest upcoming development, The Commons. Lexington native and president of Pickleball X, Sheehan Lake, is very excited about opening this facility. "We are thrilled to open Kentucky's largest indoor pickleball facility and plan on it being the hub for pickleball across the Bluegrass."

In the days leading up to our public launch, Pickleball Kingdom will be hosting exclusive events:



Thursday, July 31 – Member Night – An invite-only experience for members to be the first of the general public on the courts. Friday, August 1 – Friends & Family Preview (Private Invite Only) – A closed celebration of Pickleball Kingdom's launch with staff's family and friends invited.

Whether you're new to pickleball or a seasoned player, come see why Pickleball Kingdom is redefining the game. With a day of free open play planned on Saturday, August 2nd, this is a great chance to rally on Lexington's newest Pickleball experience.

Not a Member? Sign up today and get an Ace Membership, your first month for $1, and the $100 initiation fee waived.

Questions? Reach out at [email protected]

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

For more information, visit .

Website: clubs/lexington-commons/

Email: [email protected]

Facebook:

Instagram:

Download the Pickleball Kingdom app:

iOS:

Android:

