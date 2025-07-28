Scotch Brand Celebrates 100 Years Of Adhesive Solutions And Industrial Innovation

A century of innovation from automotive and packaging to construction and electronics

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of ScotchTM Brand, celebrating a legacy of breakthrough innovation that began in 1925 with the creation of Scotch Masking Tape to help auto-body painters detail cars without damaging existing paint jobs. Today, Scotch Brand is a trusted global partner across nearly every industry, offering an extensive portfolio of more than 600 adhesives, sealants, and fillers.

To commemorate the centennial, 3M is sharing customer stories, spotlighting influential innovations, and looking ahead to a new era of adhesive solutions that will shape the future.

"This year, we proudly celebrate a century of Scotch Brand innovation-a legacy built on trust, ingenuity, and relentless problem-solving," says Chris Goralski, president 3M Safety and Industrial, 3M. "As we look ahead to the next 100 years, we are inspired by our history and energized by the opportunities to deliver breakthrough solutions that drive safety, performance, and sustainability-helping industries and communities thrive well into the future."



Within 3M Safety and Industrial, the innovation that began with Scotch Masking Tape continues through a diverse portfolio of adhesive technologies. Each solution contributes to 3M's work of solving industry challenges and inventing what they need next:

For industrial customers, Scotch® Performance Paper Box Sealing Tape 570 tackles the age-old need to securely seal boxes with state-of-the-art performance in automated dispensing and sustainable recycling.

In autobody shops, Scotch® Performance Green Masking Tape 233+ advances its "ancestor's" original mission-helping to speed and perfect the work of painting vehicles and components to a high standard.

In electrical applications, Scotch® Super 33+ Vinyl Electrical Tape combines superior pressure-sensitive adhesion with the protection against moisture and corrosive elements that tough industrial environments demand. Scotch® Vinyl Electrical Tape Super 88 brings enhanced strength and thickness to high-vibration and abrasive settings without sacrificing adhesion or ease of use. For painting professionals, Scotch® Fine Line Tape 218's low profile and high adhesion meet the challenge of painting long, straight lines with crisp color separation. Scotch® High Temperature Fine Line Tape 4737S takes that same high standard for painting accuracy to high-tolerance applications that involve heat and complex surface contours

These cross-industry innovations show how Scotch Brand continues to evolve with the needs of today while building on a rich tradition of problem solving and performance. As 3M marks this milestone, it reaffirms the company's dedication to providing dependable solutions that move industries forward.

A trusted partner for industrial progress

Over the past century, Scotch Brand has earned its place in the toolkits of electricians, packaging engineers, design engineers, and automotive repair specialists worldwide, helping them achieve excellence and find solutions for complex challenges. As a cornerstone of 3M's industrial heritage and future, the brand remains a trusted partner in navigating today's demands and tomorrow's possibilities.

Local production, global delivery

3M's portfolio of tapes and adhesives is produced in facilities across the United States, including Cynthiana, Kentucky; Menomonie, Wisconsin; and Hutchinson, Minnesota. These locations deliver products and innovative solutions worldwide-empowering customers to reach their goals, address their toughest challenges, and meet the evolving needs of their industries every day.

A rich history and bright future

As Scotch Brand celebrates its centennial, it continues to adapt and innovate for the evolving needs of industries worldwide. Built on a foundation of trust, ingenuity, and industrial expertise, Scotch Brand remains at the forefront of safety and industrial solutions. Today, 3M honors a century of achievements and looks forward to shaping progress for the next 100 years.

About ScotchTM Brand

At ScotchTM Brand, we believe in resourcefulness and ingenuity. We exist to empower the hands-on genuity in everyone and help bring their visions to life. But, to do a job well, you need the right tools. Since the invention of the first masking tape in 1925, ScotchTM Brand and 3M have offered more than 1000 varieties of adhesive tape and countless other products from spray adhesives and super glue to tape dispensers and laminators. For every project there's an ideal tool. We'd like to help you find it. Follow us on: Facebook , Instagram or Pinterest .

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM ) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M/news .

SOURCE 3M Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED