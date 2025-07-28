Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2025 Second-Quarter And Year-To-Date Financial Results
|CRE Category
| Dollar
Balance
| Percent of
CRE
Portfolio ( *)
| Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio ( *)
|Industrial
|$
|281,599
|20.9%
|10.7%
|Retail
|213,309
|15.8%
|8.1%
|Multi-family
|213,029
|15.8%
|8.1%
|Hotels
|172,026
|12.8%
|6.5%
|Office
|139,844
|10.4%
|5.3%
|Gas Stations
|77,527
|5.8%
|3.0%
|Food Service
|52,205
|3.9%
|2.0%
|Senior Living
|31,088
|2.3%
|1.2%
|Development
|28,565
|2.1%
|1.1%
|Auto Dealers
|26,744
|2.0%
|1.0%
|Other
|110,017
|8.2%
|4.2%
|Total CRE
|$
|1,345,953
|100.0%
|51.2%
|* Numbers have been rounded
At June 30, 2025, the Company's allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 720.35%, compared to 1,016% at June 30, 2024, and up from 586.38% at March 31, 2025. The allowance to total loans was 1.08% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.06% at June 30, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company's prior acquisitions, F&M's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.07% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2024.
Mr. Eller concluded,“We continue to believe F&M is in a strong position because of the platform we have built and the strategies we are pursuing to grow our business profitability. We expect continued loan growth, stable asset quality, and further expansion in our net interest margin to support increasing levels of profitability in the back half of 2025. As a result, we continue to believe 2025 will be another good year for F&M.”
Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders' equity increased 8.7% to $350.8 million, or $25.56 per share at June 30, 2025, from $322.7 million, or $23.59 per share at June 30, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.50% at June 30, 2025, compared to 8.02% at June 30, 2024.
Tangible stockholders' equity increased to $259.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $229.6 million at June 30, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025, was $18.91 per share, compared to $16.79 per share at June 30, 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.44250 per share, representing a 0.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 40.90% compared to 53.89% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.
Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, or through F&M's website .
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|39,530
|$
|37,072
|$
|36,663
|$
|36,873
|$
|36,593
|$
|76,602
|$
|71,793
|Debt securities:
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|2,231
|2,097
|1,882
|1,467
|1,148
|4,328
|2,193
|Municipalities
|369
|382
|384
|387
|389
|751
|783
|Dividends
|311
|338
|367
|334
|327
|649
|660
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|24
|7
|7
|-
|14
|Other
|1,051
|1,113
|2,531
|2,833
|2,702
|2,164
|4,377
|Total interest income
|43,492
|41,002
|41,851
|41,901
|41,166
|84,494
|79,820
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|14,813
|13,988
|15,749
|16,947
|16,488
|28,801
|31,767
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|272
|271
|274
|277
|276
|543
|560
|Borrowed funds
|2,411
|2,550
|2,713
|2,804
|2,742
|4,961
|5,431
|Subordinated notes
|285
|284
|285
|284
|285
|569
|569
|Total interest expense
|17,781
|17,093
|19,021
|20,312
|19,791
|34,874
|38,327
|Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses
|25,711
|23,909
|22,830
|21,589
|21,375
|49,620
|41,493
|Provision for Credit Losses - Loans
|661
|811
|346
|282
|605
|1,472
|316
|Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures
|27
|(260
|)
|(120
|)
|(267
|)
|(18
|)
|(233
|)
|(284
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|25,023
|23,358
|22,604
|21,574
|20,788
|48,381
|41,461
|Noninterest Income
|Customer service fees
|330
|381
|237
|300
|189
|711
|787
|Other service charges and fees
|1,206
|1,124
|1,176
|1,155
|1,085
|2,330
|2,142
|Interchange income
|1,259
|1,421
|1,322
|1,315
|1,330
|2,680
|2,759
|Loan servicing income
|629
|762
|771
|710
|513
|1,391
|1,052
|Net gain on sale of loans
|257
|284
|223
|215
|314
|541
|421
|Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
|239
|244
|248
|265
|236
|483
|452
|Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned
|15
|(54
|)
|22
|-
|49
|(39
|)
|49
|Total noninterest income
|3,935
|4,162
|3,999
|3,960
|3,716
|8,097
|7,662
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and wages
|7,567
|7,878
|7,020
|7,713
|7,589
|15,445
|15,435
|Employee benefits
|2,265
|2,404
|2,148
|2,112
|2,112
|4,669
|4,283
|Net occupancy expense
|1,075
|1,199
|1,072
|1,054
|999
|2,274
|2,026
|Furniture and equipment
|1,414
|1,278
|1,032
|1,472
|1,407
|2,692
|2,760
|Data processing
|1,057
|557
|160
|339
|448
|1,614
|948
|Franchise taxes
|397
|397
|312
|410
|265
|794
|820
|ATM expense
|761
|491
|328
|472
|397
|1,252
|870
|Advertising
|356
|503
|498
|597
|519
|859
|1,049
|FDIC assessment
|448
|465
|505
|516
|507
|913
|1,087
|Servicing rights amortization - net
|234
|127
|244
|219
|187
|361
|355
|Loan expense
|328
|228
|236
|244
|251
|556
|480
|Consulting fees
|494
|745
|242
|251
|198
|1,239
|384
|Professional fees
|502
|559
|368
|453
|527
|1,061
|972
|Intangible asset amortization
|444
|445
|446
|445
|444
|889
|889
|Other general and administrative
|1,918
|1,484
|1,465
|1,128
|1,495
|3,402
|2,828
|Total noninterest expense
|19,260
|18,760
|16,076
|17,425
|17,345
|38,020
|35,186
|Income Before Income Taxes
|9,698
|8,760
|10,527
|8,109
|7,159
|18,458
|13,937
|Income Taxes
|1,988
|1,808
|2,146
|1,593
|1,477
|3,796
|2,896
|Net Income
|7,710
|6,952
|8,381
|6,516
|5,682
|14,662
|11,041
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|1,149
|6,464
|(7,403
|)
|11,664
|2,531
|7,613
|536
|Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|1,149
|6,464
|(7,403
|)
|11,664
|2,531
|7,613
|536
|Tax expense (benefit)
|241
|1,358
|(1,554
|)
|2,449
|531
|1,599
|113
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|908
|5,106
|(5,849
|)
|9,215
|2,000
|6,014
|423
|Comprehensive Income
|$
|8,618
|$
|12,058
|$
|2,532
|$
|15,731
|$
|7,682
|$
|20,676
|$
|11,464
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.42
|$
|1.07
|$
|0.81
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.42
|$
|1.07
|$
|0.81
|Dividends Declared
|$
|0.22125
|$
|0.22125
|$
|0.22125
|$
|0.22125
|$
|0.22000
|$
|0.44250
|$
|0.44000
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|87,596
|$
|172,612
|$
|174,855
|$
|244,572
|$
|191,785
|Federal funds sold
|635
|425
|1,496
|932
|1,283
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|88,231
|173,037
|176,351
|245,504
|193,068
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|1,992
|1,992
|2,482
|2,727
|3,221
|Securities - available-for-sale
|431,102
|438,568
|426,556
|404,881
|365,209
|Other securities, at cost
|13,994
|14,062
|14,400
|15,028
|14,721
|Loans held for sale
|6,359
|2,331
|2,996
|1,706
|1,628
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|2,599,917
|2,555,552
|2,536,043
|2,512,852
|2,534,468
|Premises and equipment
|32,885
|33,163
|33,828
|33,779
|34,507
|Construction in progress
|-
|-
|-
|35
|38
|Goodwill
|86,358
|86,358
|86,358
|86,358
|86,358
|Loan servicing rights
|5,810
|5,805
|5,656
|5,644
|5,504
|Bank owned life insurance
|35,355
|35,116
|34,872
|34,624
|34,359
|Other assets
|43,760
|42,802
|45,181
|46,047
|49,552
|Total Assets
|$
|3,345,763
|$
|3,388,786
|$
|3,364,723
|$
|3,389,185
|$
|3,322,633
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|497,804
|$
|502,318
|$
|516,904
|$
|481,444
|$
|479,069
|Interest-bearing
|NOW accounts
|899,602
|874,881
|850,462
|865,617
|821,145
|Savings
|691,468
|696,635
|671,818
|661,565
|673,284
|Time
|621,455
|626,450
|647,581
|676,187
|667,592
|Total deposits
|2,710,329
|2,700,284
|2,686,765
|2,684,813
|2,641,090
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|27,562
|27,258
|27,218
|27,292
|27,218
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|188,445
|245,474
|246,056
|263,081
|266,102
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
|34,875
|34,846
|34,818
|34,789
|34,759
|Dividend payable
|3,000
|2,997
|2,996
|2,998
|2,975
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|30,760
|33,326
|31,659
|40,832
|27,825
|Total liabilities
|2,994,971
|3,044,185
|3,029,512
|3,053,805
|2,999,969
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock - No par value authorized 40,000,000 shares at 6/30/25 and 20,000,000 shares at 12/31/24; issued 14,564,425 shares 6/30/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,725,998 shares 6/30/25 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24
|135,805
|135,407
|135,565
|135,193
|135,829
|Treasury stock - 838,427 shares 6/30/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24
|(10,674
|)
|(10,768
|)
|(10,985
|)
|(10,904
|)
|(11,006
|)
|Retained earnings
|244,870
|240,079
|235,854
|230,465
|226,430
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19,209
|)
|(20,117
|)
|(25,223
|)
|(19,374
|)
|(28,589
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|350,792
|344,601
|335,211
|335,380
|322,664
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,345,763
|$
|3,388,786
|$
|3,364,723
|$
|3,389,185
|$
|3,322,633
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|Selected financial data
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Return on average assets
|0.92
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.67
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.88
|%
|8.31
|%
|10.00
|%
|7.93
|%
|7.13
|%
|8.55
|%
|6.94
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|5.45
|%
|5.19
|%
|5.20
|%
|5.27
|%
|5.22
|%
|5.32
|%
|5.11
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|2.83
|%
|2.76
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.18
|%
|2.84
|%
|3.12
|%
|Net interest spread
|2.62
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.06
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.48
|%
|1.99
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.22
|%
|3.03
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.71
|%
|3.13
|%
|2.66
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|64.93
|%
|66.79
|%
|59.82
|%
|67.98
|%
|69.03
|%
|65.84
|%
|71.50
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|38.91
|%
|43.10
|%
|35.75
|%
|45.99
|%
|52.35
|%
|40.90
|%
|53.89
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|18.91
|$
|18.44
|$
|17.74
|$
|17.72
|$
|16.79
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.50
|%
|8.44
|%
|8.12
|%
|8.04
|%
|8.02
|%
|Average shares outstanding
|13,720,339
|13,706,003
|13,699,869
|13,687,119
|13,681,501
|13,713,211
|13,676,333
|Loans
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,345,953
|$
|1,325,698
|$
|1,310,811
|$
|1,301,160
|$
|1,303,598
|Agricultural real estate
|221,004
|215,898
|216,401
|220,328
|222,558
|Consumer real estate
|523,781
|523,383
|520,114
|524,055
|525,902
|Commercial and industrial
|293,826
|278,254
|275,152
|260,732
|268,426
|Agricultural
|157,870
|153,607
|152,080
|137,252
|142,909
|Consumer
|59,348
|60,115
|63,009
|67,394
|70,918
|Other
|24,653
|24,985
|24,978
|25,916
|26,449
|Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other (1)
|459
|(36
|)
|(676
|)
|1,499
|(1,022
|)
|Total loans, net
|$
|2,626,894
|$
|2,581,904
|$
|2,561,869
|$
|2,538,336
|$
|2,559,738
|Asset quality data
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|3,745
|$
|4,494
|$
|3,124
|$
|2,898
|$
|2,487
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|3,745
|$
|4,494
|$
|3,124
|$
|2,898
|$
|2,487
|Other real estate owned
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|3,745
|$
|4,494
|$
|3,124
|$
|2,898
|$
|2,487
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|$
|26,977
|$
|26,352
|$
|25,826
|$
|25,484
|$
|25,270
|Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures
|1,308
|1,281
|1,541
|1,661
|1,928
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|28,285
|$
|27,633
|$
|27,367
|$
|27,145
|$
|27,198
|Total allowance for credit losses/total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.06
|%
|Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans
|1.07
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.10
|%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|36
|$
|285
|$
|4
|$
|68
|$
|15
|Year-to-date
|$
|321
|$
|285
|$
|142
|$
|138
|$
|70
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|Quarter-to-date
|0.00
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.14
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.10
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
|720.35
|%
|586.38
|%
|826.70
|%
|879.37
|%
|1016.08
|%
|NPA coverage ratio
|720.35
|%
|586.38
|%
|826.70
|%
|879.37
|%
|1016.08
|%
|(1) Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.9 million as of June 30, 2025, $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025, $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, and $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
| Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
| Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|2,617,278
|$
|39,530
|6.04
|%
|$
|2,556,417
|$
|36,593
|5.73
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|459,298
|2,837
|2.47
|%
|391,439
|1,782
|1.82
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|16,682
|74
|2.25
|%
|20,907
|82
|1.99
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|99,964
|1,051
|4.21
|%
|187,682
|2,709
|5.77
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|3,193,222
|$
|43,492
|5.45
|%
|3,156,445
|$
|41,166
|5.22
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|175,969
|156,239
|Total Assets
|$
|3,369,191
|$
|3,312,684
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|NOW accounts and savings deposits
|$
|1,599,067
|$
|9,479
|2.37
|%
|$
|1,492,831
|$
|10,193
|2.73
|%
|Time deposits
|626,036
|5,334
|3.41
|%
|668,583
|6,295
|3.77
|%
|Other borrowed money
|228,708
|2,411
|4.22
|%
|265,229
|2,742
|4.14
|%
|Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|27,301
|272
|3.99
|%
|27,721
|276
|3.98
|%
|Subordinated notes
|34,856
|285
|3.27
|%
|34,740
|285
|3.28
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|2,515,968
|$
|17,781
|2.83
|%
|$
|2,489,104
|$
|19,791
|3.18
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|505,129
|504,821
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|348,094
|$
|318,759
|Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
|$
|25,711
|2.62
|%
|$
|21,375
|2.04
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.22
|%
|2.71
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|For the Six Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
| Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
| Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|2,598,011
|$
|76,602
|5.90
|%
|$
|2,566,765
|$
|71,793
|5.60
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|458,903
|5,576
|2.43
|%
|388,225
|3,468
|1.79
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|17,501
|152
|2.20
|%
|21,196
|168
|2.01
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|102,851
|2,164
|4.21
|%
|149,035
|4,391
|5.89
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|3,177,266
|$
|84,494
|5.32
|%
|3,125,221
|$
|79,820
|5.11
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|171,324
|157,510
|Total Assets
|$
|3,348,590
|$
|3,282,731
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|NOW accounts and savings deposits
|$
|1,524,965
|$
|18,043
|2.37
|%
|$
|1,467,669
|$
|19,600
|2.67
|%
|Time deposits
|626,767
|10,758
|3.43
|%
|659,581
|12,167
|3.69
|%
|Other borrowed money
|237,185
|4,961
|4.18
|%
|264,217
|5,431
|4.11
|%
|Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|27,391
|543
|3.96
|%
|28,089
|560
|3.99
|%
|Subordinated notes
|34,842
|569
|3.27
|%
|34,726
|569
|3.28
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|2,451,150
|$
|34,874
|2.84
|%
|$
|2,454,282
|$
|38,327
|3.12
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|553,686
|510,453
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|343,754
|$
|317,996
|Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
|$
|49,620
|2.48
|%
|$
|41,493
|1.99
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.13
|%
|2.66
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|As Reported
|Excluding Acc/Amort
|Difference
|As Reported
|Excluding Acc/Amort
|Difference
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Loans
|$
|39,530
|6.04
|%
|$
|38,928
|5.95
|%
|$
|602
|0.09
|%
|$
|36,593
|5.73
|%
|$
|35,914
|5.62
|%
|$
|679
|0.11
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|2,837
|2.47
|%
|2,837
|2.47
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|1,782
|1.82
|%
|1,782
|1.82
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|74
|2.25
|%
|74
|2.25
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|82
|1.99
|%
|82
|1.99
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|1,051
|4.21
|%
|1,051
|4.21
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|2,709
|5.77
|%
|2,709
|5.77
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|43,492
|5.45
|%
|42,890
|5.38
|%
|602
|0.07
|%
|41,166
|5.22
|%
|40,487
|5.13
|%
|679
|0.09
|%
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|NOW accounts and savings deposits
|$
|9,479
|2.37
|%
|$
|9,479
|2.37
|%
|$
|-
|0.00
|%
|$
|10,193
|2.73
|%
|$
|10,193
|2.73
|%
|$
|-
|0.00
|%
|Time deposits
|5,334
|3.41
|%
|5,334
|3.41
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|6,295
|3.77
|%
|6,295
|3.77
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other borrowed money
|2,411
|4.22
|%
|2,407
|4.21
|%
|4
|0.01
|%
|2,742
|4.14
|%
|2,747
|4.14
|%
|(5
|)
|0.00
|%
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|272
|3.99
|%
|272
|3.99
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|276
|3.98
|%
|276
|3.98
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated notes
|285
|3.27
|%
|285
|3.27
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|285
|3.28
|%
|285
|3.28
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|17,781
|2.83
|%
|17,777
|2.83
|%
|4
|0.00
|%
|19,791
|3.18
|%
|19,796
|3.18
|%
|(5
|)
|0.00
|%
|Interest/Dividend income/yield
|43,492
|5.45
|%
|42,890
|5.38
|%
|602
|0.07
|%
|41,166
|5.22
|%
|40,487
|5.13
|%
|679
|0.09
|%
|Interest Expense / yield
|17,781
|2.83
|%
|17,777
|2.83
|%
|4
|0.00
|%
|19,791
|3.18
|%
|19,796
|3.18
|%
|(5
|)
|0.00
|%
|Net Interest Spread
|25,711
|2.62
|%
|25,113
|2.55
|%
|598
|0.07
|%
|21,375
|2.04
|%
|20,691
|1.95
|%
|684
|0.09
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.22
|%
|3.15
|%
|0.07
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.62
|%
|0.09
|%
|For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|As Reported
|Excluding Acc/Amort
|Difference
|As Reported
|Excluding Acc/Amort
|Difference
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|$
|Yield
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Loans
|$
|76,602
|5.90
|%
|$
|75,396
|5.80
|%
|$
|1,206
|0.10
|%
|$
|71,793
|5.60
|%
|$
|70,439
|5.49
|%
|$
|1,354
|0.11
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|5,576
|2.43
|%
|5,576
|2.43
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|3,468
|1.79
|%
|3,468
|1.79
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|152
|2.20
|%
|152
|2.20
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|168
|2.01
|%
|168
|2.01
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|2,164
|4.21
|%
|2,164
|4.21
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|4,391
|5.89
|%
|4,391
|5.89
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|84,494
|5.32
|%
|83,288
|5.25
|%
|1,206
|0.07
|%
|79,820
|5.11
|%
|78,466
|5.03
|%
|1,354
|0.08
|%
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|NOW accounts and savings deposits
|$
|18,043
|2.37
|%
|$
|18,043
|2.37
|%
|$
|-
|0.00
|%
|$
|19,600
|2.67
|%
|$
|19,600
|2.67
|%
|$
|-
|0.00
|%
|Time deposits
|10,758
|3.43
|%
|10,758
|3.43
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|12,167
|3.69
|%
|12,167
|3.69
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other borrowed money
|4,961
|4.18
|%
|4,954
|4.18
|%
|7
|0.00
|%
|5,431
|4.11
|%
|5,454
|4.13
|%
|(23
|)
|-0.02
|%
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|543
|3.96
|%
|543
|3.96
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|560
|3.99
|%
|560
|3.99
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated notes
|569
|3.27
|%
|569
|3.27
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|569
|3.28
|%
|569
|3.28
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|34,874
|2.84
|%
|34,867
|2.85
|%
|7
|-0.01
|%
|38,327
|3.12
|%
|38,350
|3.13
|%
|(23
|)
|-0.01
|%
|Interest/Dividend income/yield
|84,494
|5.32
|%
|83,288
|5.25
|%
|1,206
|0.07
|%
|79,820
|5.11
|%
|78,466
|5.03
|%
|1,354
|0.08
|%
|Interest Expense / yield
|34,874
|2.84
|%
|34,867
|2.85
|%
|7
|-0.01
|%
|38,327
|3.12
|%
|38,350
|3.13
|%
|(23
|)
|-0.01
|%
|Net Interest Spread
|49,620
|2.48
|%
|48,421
|2.40
|%
|1,199
|0.08
|%
|41,493
|1.99
|%
|40,116
|1.90
|%
|1,377
|0.09
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.13
|%
|3.05
|%
|0.08
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.57
|%
|0.09
|%
| Company Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
...
| Investor and Media Contact:
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment