Azerion Announces Additional Share Purchases By Leadership Team Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)- Azerion announces that it has been informed that several members of its Executive Committee along with other members of the operational leadership team have mandated or will mandate Arctic Securities to acquire shares in the company on their behalf. This decision highlights their strong belief in the company's strategic vision and its potential for future growth.

Arctic Securities may, at its own discretion in the period between 29 July 2025 and 30 September 2025, purchase Azerion shares on behalf of the relevant Executive Committee and leadership team members up to a collective value of up to €1.5 million and transfer them to each member's securities account. Under the arrangement, Arctic Securities may acquire up to approximately 1.3 million Azerion shares, based on the closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on 28 July 2025. Details of the transactions will be disclosed if and when required pursuant to applicable regulatory requirements.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit:

Contact:

Investor Relations

Media

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





Attachment

Azerion leadership share purchases July 2025