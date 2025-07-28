Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK ) (the "Company"), announced today that it will disclose its 2025 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 8, 2025. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Mammoth Energy Services' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, August 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central

How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0872 and ask for the

Mammoth Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.

Where:

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 15, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13755004#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes at . Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

We are an integrated, growth-oriented company focused on providing products and services to our customers primarily in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries. Our suite of services includes rental services, infrastructure services, natural sand proppant services, accommodation services and drilling services. Our rental services segment provides a wide range of equipment used in oilfield, construction and aviation activities. Our infrastructure services segment provides engineering, design and fiber optic services to the utility industry. Our natural sand proppant services segment mines, processes and sells natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing. Our remote accommodation services provide housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Our drilling services provides directional drilling to oilfield operators. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

