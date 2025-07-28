Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results And Reaffirms 2025 Guidance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year-Over-
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year-Over-
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Year
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Year
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
|
Net sales
|
$ 631,055
|
|
$ 596,978
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
$ 1,169,950
|
|
$ 1,127,557
|
|
3.8 %
|
Gross profit
|
294,450
|
|
278,547
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
546,490
|
|
523,101
|
|
4.5 %
|
Gross profit margin
|
46.7 %
|
|
46.7 %
|
|
|
|
46.7 %
|
|
46.4 %
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
154,398
|
|
145,009
|
|
6.5 %
|
|
304,067
|
|
291,620
|
|
4.3 %
|
Income from operations
|
140,244
|
|
132,186
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
242,563
|
|
228,281
|
|
6.3 %
|
Operating income margin
|
22.2 %
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
|
|
20.7 %
|
|
20.2 %
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 103,541
|
|
$ 97,831
|
|
5.8 %
|
|
$ 181,425
|
|
$ 173,258
|
|
4.7 %
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 2.47
|
|
$ 2.31
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
$ 4.33
|
|
$ 4.07
|
|
6.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$ 159,888
|
|
$ 152,571
|
|
4.8 %
|
|
$ 281,660
|
|
$ 269,850
|
|
4.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total U.S. Housing starts2
|
|
1,360
|
|
1,396
|
|
(2.6) %
|
__________________________________________
|
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income, see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
2 Housing starts is based on trailing twelve months for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 as reported by United States Census Bureau.
Management Commentary
"Our results underscore the strength and resilience of our business model, as we delivered year-over-year sales growth in a challenging housing market," said Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "We achieved an operating income margin of 22.2%, with year-to-date earnings growth outpacing sales growth. Our volumes outperformed U.S. housing starts by approximately 240 basis points over the trailing twelve months, consistent with our financial objectives. In North America, sales rose 6.4%, driven by a $9.0 million contribution from our 2024 acquisitions and a partial-month benefit from our recent price increases. In Europe, favorable currency translation supported sales growth, while disciplined cost management led to operating margin expansion to 11.7%, our highest second quarter level in over a decade."
Mr. Olosky added, "We remain confident in our ability to execute our strategic plan through the remainder of 2025, even as headwinds persist in the housing market. Our disciplined capital allocation strategy ensures that investments are aligned with market dynamics and long-term value creation. We are committed to returning at least 35% of free cash flow to stockholders, reflecting our focus on delivering sustainable returns. Our goal remains to be the partner of choice by providing world-class service, innovation, and support to our customers while maintaining strong margins in a dynamic operating environment."
North America Segment 2025 Second Quarter Financial Highlights
-
Net sales of $492.7 million increased 6.4% from $463.0 million primarily due to price increases that took effect in June 2025, incremental sales from the Company's 2024 acquisitions, and increased sales volumes.
Gross margin declined slightly to 49.7% from 50.0% primarily due to higher warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales.
Income from operations of $135.7 million increased 2.7% from $132.1 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partly offset by higher computer software and hardware costs, personnel costs, mostly due to annual cost of living wage increases and a slight increase in variable incentive compensation.
Europe Segment 2025 Second Quarter Financial Highlights
-
Net sales of $133.4 million increased 2.7% from $129.9 million, primarily due to the positive effect of approximately $7.0 million in foreign currency translation, partly offset by lower sales volumes.
Gross margin increased to 36.2% from 35.4%, primarily due to lower material costs, partly offset by an increase in factory and overhead costs, as a percentage of net sales.
Income from operations of $15.7 million increased 29.0% from $12.1 million primarily due to an increase in gross profit and a decrease in operating expenses including variable incentive compensation and travel related costs.
Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and All Other segments).
Corporate Developments
-
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 216,645 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $161.55 per share, for a total of $35.0 million. For the six month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 363,285 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $165.16 per share, for a total of $60.0 million. As of June 30, 2025, $40.0 million remained available for share repurchases through December 31, 2025 under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization.
The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, estimated to be $12.1 million in aggregate. The dividend will be payable on October 23, 2025, to the Company's stockholders of record on October 2, 2025.
Balance Sheet & 2025 Second Quarter Cash Flow Highlights
-
As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $190.4 million with total debt outstanding of $376.9 million under the Company's $450.0 million term credit facility.
Cash flow provided by operating activities of $124.7 million increased from $111.1 million, primarily due to an increase in net income.
Cash flow used in investing activities of $42.8 million decreased from $56.3 million mostly due to decreases in asset acquisitions.
Business Outlook
The Company is reaffirming its prior 2025 financial outlook. As of today, July 28, 2025, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 is as follows:
-
Consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 18.5% to 20.5% given the declining trends and projections for 2025 U.S. housing starts compared to the prior year and the current trade environment. The outlook reflects the previously announced price increases that went into effect on June 2, 2025. The operating margin range does not include any additional pricing actions in 2025 and includes a projected benefit of $12.0 million to $13.0 million from the sale of the original Gallatin, Tennessee facility based on a contracted sales price of $19.1 million.
The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assumes minimal impact from recently passed tax legislation.
Capital expenditures are now estimated to be in the range of $140.0 million to $160.0 million, which includes approximately $70.0 million to $75.0 million remaining for both the Columbus, Ohio facility expansion and the new Gallatin, Tennessee facility construction.
Conference Call Details
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the Company's second quarter 2025 financial results conference call on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Pacific Time). To participate, callers may dial (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed through or a link on the Company's website at . For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 11, 2025 by dialing (844) 512–2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317–6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13754451. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at simpsonmfg for 90 days.
A copy of this earnings release will be available prior to the call, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website simpsonmfg.
About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon & glass fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."
Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing.
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the effect of tariffs and international trade policies on our business operations, the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages on our operations and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, the effect of a global pandemic such as the COVID-19 pandemic or other widespread public health crisis and their effects on the global economy as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.
We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain financial information, not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, integration, acquisition and restructuring costs, non-qualified compensation adjustments, goodwill impairment, gain on bargain purchase, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$ 631,055
|
|
$ 596,978
|
|
$ 1,169,950
|
|
$ 1,127,557
|
Cost of sales
|
336,605
|
|
318,431
|
|
623,460
|
|
604,456
|
Gross profit
|
294,450
|
|
278,547
|
|
546,490
|
|
523,101
|
Research and development and engineering expense
|
20,767
|
|
19,948
|
|
40,606
|
|
39,213
|
Selling expense
|
56,443
|
|
54,494
|
|
110,607
|
|
107,758
|
General and administrative expense
|
77,188
|
|
70,567
|
|
152,854
|
|
144,649
|
Total operating expense
|
154,398
|
|
145,009
|
|
304,067
|
|
291,620
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
13
|
|
1,590
|
|
140
|
|
3,636
|
Net gain on disposal of assets
|
(205)
|
|
(238)
|
|
(280)
|
|
(436)
|
Income from operations
|
140,244
|
|
132,186
|
|
242,563
|
|
228,281
|
Interest income, net and other finance costs
|
895
|
|
2,092
|
|
1,998
|
|
2,443
|
Other & foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|
(1,684)
|
|
(1,588)
|
|
(626)
|
|
381
|
Income before taxes
|
139,455
|
|
132,690
|
|
243,935
|
|
231,105
|
Provision for income taxes
|
35,914
|
|
34,859
|
|
62,510
|
|
57,847
|
Net income
|
$ 103,541
|
|
$ 97,831
|
|
$ 181,425
|
|
$ 173,258
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 2.48
|
|
$ 2.32
|
|
$ 4.34
|
|
$ 4.09
|
Diluted
|
$ 2.47
|
|
$ 2.31
|
|
$ 4.33
|
|
$ 4.07
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
41,705
|
|
42,251
|
|
41,775
|
|
42,319
|
Diluted
|
41,838
|
|
42,418
|
|
41,926
|
|
42,534
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.29
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.57
|
|
$ 0.55
|
Other data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$ 20,995
|
|
$ 19,370
|
|
$ 40,517
|
|
$ 38,559
|
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
|
$ 6,367
|
|
$ 5,081
|
|
$ 12,905
|
|
$ 10,427
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 190,400
|
|
$ 354,851
|
|
$ 239,371
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|
415,926
|
|
377,584
|
|
284,392
|
Inventories
|
|
586,623
|
|
533,625
|
|
593,175
|
Other current assets
|
|
65,169
|
|
65,016
|
|
59,383
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,258,118
|
|
1,331,076
|
|
1,176,321
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
597,536
|
|
459,297
|
|
531,655
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
100,649
|
|
84,305
|
|
93,933
|
Goodwill
|
|
560,633
|
|
497,990
|
|
512,383
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
399,361
|
|
352,496
|
|
375,051
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
48,106
|
|
48,197
|
|
46,825
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 2,964,403
|
|
$ 2,773,361
|
|
$ 2,736,168
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
$ 95,560
|
|
$ 104,670
|
|
$ 100,972
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
|
22,500
|
|
22,500
|
|
22,500
|
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|
|
254,800
|
|
233,155
|
|
242,876
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
372,860
|
|
360,325
|
|
366,348
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
83,001
|
|
69,223
|
|
76,184
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs
|
|
351,994
|
|
448,171
|
|
362,563
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
96,711
|
|
93,098
|
|
90,303
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
120,060
|
|
37,743
|
|
27,636
|
Non-qualified deferred compensation plan awards
|
|
9,737
|
|
-
|
|
7,786
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
1,930,040
|
|
1,764,801
|
|
1,805,348
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 2,964,403
|
|
$ 2,773,361
|
|
$ 2,736,168
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
%
|
|
June 30,
|
|
%
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
change*
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
change*
|
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
$ 492,687
|
|
$ 463,022
|
|
6.4 %
|
|
$ 913,386
|
|
$ 869,771
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
78.1 %
|
|
77.6 %
|
|
|
|
78.1 %
|
|
77.1 %
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
133,398
|
|
129,877
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
247,258
|
|
249,814
|
|
(1.0) %
|
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
21.1 %
|
|
21.8 %
|
|
|
|
21.1 %
|
|
22.2 %
|
|
|
|
Asia/Pacific
|
4,970
|
|
4,079
|
|
21.8 %
|
|
9,306
|
|
7,972
|
|
16.7 %
|
|
|
$ 631,055
|
|
$ 596,978
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
$ 1,169,950
|
|
$ 1,127,557
|
|
3.8 %
|
Net Sales by Product Group**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Construction
|
$ 535,561
|
|
$ 510,126
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
$ 995,844
|
|
$ 961,867
|
|
3.5 %
|
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
84.9 %
|
|
85.5 %
|
|
|
|
85.1 %
|
|
85.3 %
|
|
|
|
Concrete Construction
|
94,402
|
|
86,447
|
|
9.2 %
|
|
172,087
|
|
165,177
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
15.0 %
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
14.6 %
|
|
|
|
Other
|
1,092
|
|
405
|
|
N/M
|
|
2,019
|
|
513
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
$ 631,055
|
|
$ 596,978
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
$ 1,169,950
|
|
$ 1,127,557
|
|
3.8 %
|
Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
$ 244,639
|
|
$ 231,581
|
|
5.6 %
|
|
$ 454,931
|
|
$ 432,117
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
North America gross margin
|
49.7 %
|
|
50.0 %
|
|
|
|
49.8 %
|
|
49.7 %
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
48,275
|
|
45,949
|
|
5.1 %
|
|
88,297
|
|
89,761
|
|
(1.6) %
|
|
Europe gross margin
|
36.2 %
|
|
35.4 %
|
|
|
|
35.7 %
|
|
35.9 %
|
|
|
|
Asia/Pacific
|
1,537
|
|
1,486
|
|
N/M
|
|
3,260
|
|
2,162
|
|
N/M
|
|
Administrative and all other
|
-
|
|
(469)
|
|
N/M
|
|
2
|
|
(939)
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
$ 294,451
|
|
$ 278,547
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
$ 546,490
|
|
$ 523,101
|
|
4.5 %
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
$ 135,683
|
|
$ 132,055
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
$ 239,921
|
|
$ 230,960
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
North America operating margin
|
27.5 %
|
|
28.5 %
|
|
|
|
26.3 %
|
|
26.6 %
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
15,669
|
|
12,145
|
|
29.0 %
|
|
24,978
|
|
20,402
|
|
22.4 %
|
|
Europe operating margin
|
11.7 %
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
|
|
10.1 %
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
|
|
Asia/Pacific
|
(86)
|
|
(302)
|
|
N/M
|
|
273
|
|
(877)
|
|
N/M
|
|
Administrative and all other
|
(11,022)
|
|
(11,712)
|
|
N/M
|
|
(22,609)
|
|
(22,204)
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
$ 140,244
|
|
$ 132,186
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
$ 242,563
|
|
$ 228,281
|
|
6.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.
|
|
**
|
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information.
|
|
N/M
|
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Income
|
$ 103,541
|
|
$ 97,831
|
|
$ 181,425
|
|
$ 173,258
|
Provision for income taxes
|
35,914
|
|
34,859
|
|
62,510
|
|
57,847
|
Interest income, net and other financing costs
|
(895)
|
|
(2,092)
|
|
(1,998)
|
|
$ (2,443)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
20,995
|
|
19,370
|
|
40,517
|
|
38,559
|
Other*
|
333
|
|
2,603
|
|
(794)
|
|
2,629
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 159,888
|
|
$ 152,571
|
|
$ 281,660
|
|
$ 269,850
|
|
*Other: Includes acquisition integration and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.
