UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025, AND INCREASES 2025 FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS FORECAST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024: KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS ) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $353.2 million, or $5.43 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $289.2 million, or $4.26 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues increased by 9.6% to $4.284 billion during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $3.908 billion during the second quarter of 2024. As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2025 was $347.9 million, or $5.35 per diluted share, as compared to $292.6 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024. Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2025, were aggregate net pre-tax incremental reimbursements (net of related provider taxes) of approximately $101 million recorded in connection with the following: (i) approximately $58 million, applicable to the period of July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, resulting from the recently approved Tennessee Medicaid directed payment program, and; (ii) approximately $43 million of other combined additional net reimbursements recorded in connection with existing supplemental Medicaid programs in various states (approximately $21 million of which consisted of prior year retroactive reimbursements). Also included in our results of operations during the second quarter of 2025, was a pre-tax loss of approximately $25 million incurred in connection with a newly constructed, 142-bed acute care hospital located in Washington, D.C., that was completed and opened in April, 2025. The above-mentioned incremental Medicaid supplemental program reimbursements, and the substantial majority of the pre-tax loss incurred by the recently opened acute care hospital, were not included in our original 2025 operating results forecast, as previously disclosed on February 26, 2025. As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2025 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $4.5 million, or $.07 per diluted share ($5.9 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $0.8 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with "ASU 2016-09", Compensation – Stock Compensation: Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m). As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $5.9 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($7.7 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.5 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection ASU 2016-09. As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $651.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $573.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $642.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $578.7 million during the second quarter of 2024. Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024: Reported net income attributable to UHS was $669.9 million, or $10.23 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $551.0 million, or $8.08 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues increased by 8.2% to $8.384 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $7.751 billion during the comparable period of 2024. As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first six months of 2025 was $667.4 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, as compared to $545.7 million, or $8.00 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2024. As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2025 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $1.2 million, or $.02 per diluted share ($1.6 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $1.3 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09. As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $6.3 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($8.2 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.17 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09. As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.255 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $1.099 billion during the comparable period of 2024. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.241 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $1.104 billion during the comparable period of 2024. Acute Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024: During the second quarter of 2025, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 2.0% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.1%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.8% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 4.7%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.9% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 2.2% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 4.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.2% during the first six months of 2025, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024: During the second quarter of 2025, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 0.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.2%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 8.6% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 7.8%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.9% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the first six months of 2025, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 0.6% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.4%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 7.9% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.8%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.3% during the first six months of 2025, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, our net cash provided by operating activities was $909 million as compared to $1.076 billion during the first six months of 2024. The $167 million net decrease in our net cash provided by operating activities consisted of: (i) a favorable change of $142 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, offset by; (ii) an unfavorable change of $159 million in accounts receivable; (iii) an unfavorable change of $83 million in accrued and deferred income taxes; (iv) an unfavorable change of $20 million in payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims, net of commercial insurance reimbursements; (v) a $19 million unfavorable change in other assets and deferred charges, and; (vi) $28 million of other combined net unfavorable changes. Liquidity: As of June 30, 2025, we had $1.08 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit. Stock Repurchase Program: In connection with our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions. Pursuant to this program, during the second quarter of 2025, we have repurchased 875,000 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $150.8 million (average price of approximately $172 per share). During the first six months of 2025, we have repurchased 1.875 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $331.5 million (average price of approximately $177 per share). As of June 30, 2025, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $492.9 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program. Revised 2025 Operating Results Forecast: Based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced during the first six months of 2025, as well as the recent approval of a new Medicaid supplemental payment program in Tennessee and changes in reimbursements to certain existing Medicaid supplemental payment programs in various states, as indicated on the Revised Forecast table below, we are increasing our operating results forecast range for consolidated net revenues; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI"), and adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") for the year ended December 31, 2025. The tables below include our revised full year 2025 operating results forecast, as well as our original 2025 operating results forecast which was previously disclosed on February 26, 2025.



Revised Forecast

Original Forecast

For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

Low High

Low High Net revenues $17.096 billion $17.312 billion

$17.020 billion $17.364 billion Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI $2.458 billion $2.543 billion

$2.357 billion $2.484 billion Adjusted EPS – diluted $20.00 per share $21.00 per share

$18.45 per share $19.95 per share



Our revised 2025 forecasted net revenues are estimated to be approximately $17.096 billion to $17.312 billion, representing a change of 0.4% to -0.3% as compared to our original range of 2025 forecasted net revenues.

Our revised 2025 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, is estimated to be approximately $2.458 billion to $2.543 billion, representing increases of 4.3% to 2.4% over our original range of 2025 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI. Our revised 2025 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted is estimated to be $20.00 per share to $21.00 per share, representing increases of 8.4% to 5.3% over our original range of 2025 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted.

Because we do not believe we can forecast certain items with sufficient accuracy, our 2025 revised forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, net income attributable to UHS, and Adjusted EPS-diluted, exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2025 Revised Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation of our 2025 revised forecasted range of adjusted net income attributable to UHS to our 2025 revised forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on July 29, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at . To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (the "Company") has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2024 were $15.8 billion. UHS ranked #271 on the Fortune 500; and #355 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. In 2025, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 99,300 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 29 inpatient acute care hospitals, 338 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 61 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT ). For additional information visit .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:



A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations. In addition, we receive substantial reimbursement from multiple states in connection with various supplemental Medicaid payment programs. Failure to renew these programs beyond their scheduled termination dates, failure of the public hospitals to provide the necessary Inter-Governmental Transfers for the states' share of the Medicaid disproportionate share hospital programs, and the failure of our hospitals that currently receive supplemental Medicaid revenues to qualify for future funds under these programs could cause our actual results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025 to differ materially from our 2025 revised operating results forecast.

Legislation adopted on July 4, 2025, attaches work and community service requirements to eligibility for Medicaid benefits that will have the effect of limiting Medicaid enrollment and expenditures. That legislation also places limits on provider fees used to increase federal Medicaid funding to states and eliminates certain exchange premium tax credits beyond 2025 As these provisions become effective over the next several years, they may be expected to reduce our revenues and likely increase the level of uncompensated care provided by our facilities.

The increase in interest rates during the past few years has increased our interest expense significantly thereby reducing our free cash flow. As such, although interest rates have moderated more recently, the effects of increased borrowing rates have adversely impacted our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. We cannot predict future changes to interest rates, however, significant increases in our borrowing rates could have a material unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms.

Changes in laws or policies governing the terms of foreign trade, and in particular, increased trade restrictions, tariffs or taxes on imports from where our products or materials are made (either directly or through our suppliers) could have an impact on our competitive position, business operations and financial results. The outcome of known and unknown litigation, liabilities and other claims asserted against us and/or our subsidiaries, including, but not limited to, the matters related to Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, located in New Kent, Virginia, as previously disclosed in various filings including, most recently, our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Although we can make no assurances regarding the ultimate outcome of these matters, or what damages will ultimately be awarded, the final resolution of these matters could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m), and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net revenues $4,283,816

$3,907,604

$8,383,536

$7,751,186















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 2,014,951

1,856,372

3,966,055

3,698,996 Other operating expenses 1,162,566

1,043,116

2,268,318

2,075,286 Supplies expense 418,785

388,063

821,666

791,636 Depreciation and amortization 152,004

147,480

300,349

288,483 Lease and rental expense 35,240

36,175

72,053

71,625

3,783,546

3,471,206

7,428,441

6,926,026















Income from operations 500,270

436,398

955,095

825,160















Interest expense, net 35,364

48,899

75,420

101,725 Other (income) expense, net (8,479)

5,493

(14,138)

5,343















Income before income taxes 473,385

382,006

893,813

718,092















Provision for income taxes 110,773

87,676

209,573

157,940















Net income 362,612

294,330

684,240

560,152















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 9,394

5,178

14,342

9,166















Net income attributable to UHS $353,218

$289,152

$669,898

$550,986















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $5.49

$4.32

$10.36

$8.22















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $5.43

$4.26

$10.23

$8.08

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $353,218

$289,152

$669,898

$550,986 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants 0

(5)

0

(50) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $353,218

$289,147

$669,898

$550,936















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 64,356

66,878

64,663

67,041















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $5.49

$4.32

$10.36

$8.22















Weighted average number of common shares 64,356

66,878

64,663

67,041 Add: Other share equivalents 635

1,042

851

1,160 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 64,991

67,920

65,514

68,201















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $5.43

$4.26

$10.23

$8.08

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and

Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

June 30, 2025

revenues

June 30, 2024

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $353,218





$289,152



Depreciation and amortization 152,004





147,480



Interest expense, net 35,364





48,899



Provision for income taxes 110,773





87,676



EBITDA net of NCI $651,359

15.2 %

$573,207

14.7 %















Other (income) expense, net (8,479)





5,493



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $642,880

15.0 %

$578,700

14.8 %















Net revenues $4,283,816





$3,907,604



































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $353,218

$5.43

$289,152

$4.26 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (4,534)

(0.07)

5,869

0.09 Impact of ASU 2016-09, net (796)

(0.01)

(2,456)

(0.04) Subtotal adjustments (5,330)

(0.08)

3,413

0.05 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $347,888

$5.35

$292,565

$4.31

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and

Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Six months ended

% Net

Six months ended

% Net

June 30, 2025

revenues

June 30, 2024

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $669,898





$550,986



Depreciation and amortization 300,349





288,483



Interest expense, net 75,420





101,725



Provision for income taxes 209,573





157,940



EBITDA net of NCI $1,255,240

15.0 %

$1,099,134

14.2 %















Other (income) expense, net (14,138)





5,343



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,241,102

14.8 %

$1,104,477

14.2 %















Net revenues $8,383,536





$7,751,186



































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $669,898

$10.23

$550,986

$8.08 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (1,249)

(0.02)

6,313

0.09 Impact of ASU 2016-09, net (1,257)

(0.02)

(11,612)

(0.17) Subtotal adjustments (2,506)

(0.04)

(5,299)

(0.08) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $667,392

$10.19

$545,687

$8.00

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 137,595

$ 125,983 Accounts receivable, net



2,302,247



2,177,751 Supplies



222,783



220,940 Other current assets



327,357



291,614 Total current assets



2,989,982



2,816,288













Property and equipment



13,237,622



12,643,283 Less: accumulated depreciation



(6,354,633)



(6,071,058)





6,882,989



6,572,225













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,977,976



3,932,879 Deferred income taxes



147,680



118,449 Right of use assets-operating leases



389,836



418,719 Deferred charges



9,535



9,404 Other



587,579



601,785 Total Assets

$ 14,985,577

$ 14,469,749













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 40,897

$ 40,059 Accounts payable and other liabilities



2,197,635



2,081,479 Operating lease liabilities



73,168



74,649 Federal and state taxes



5,371



14,219 Total current liabilities



2,317,071



2,210,406













Other noncurrent liabilities



629,492



655,806 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



351,932



376,239 Long-term debt



4,542,000



4,464,482













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



2,042



13,293













UHS common stockholders' equity



7,030,048



6,666,207 Noncontrolling interest



112,992



83,316 Total equity



7,143,040



6,749,523













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 14,985,577

$ 14,469,749

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Six months

ended June 30,

2025

2024







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $684,240

$560,152 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 300,349

288,483 Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses 2,833

(3,725) Stock-based compensation expense 45,707

46,162 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (92,636)

66,174 Accrued interest (4,532)

3,310 Accrued and deferred income taxes (55,913)

26,970 Other working capital accounts 25,324

39,686 Other assets and deferred charges (22,404)

(3,030) Other 16,143

14,277 Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 94,696

102,222 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims, net of commercial insurance reimbursements (84,781)

(64,994) Net cash provided by operating activities 909,026

1,075,687







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (505,040)

(449,933) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 2,980

5,428 Acquisition of businesses and property (8,314)

0 (Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment (66,402)

6,830 (Increase) decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary (462)

196 Net cash used in investing activities (577,238)

(437,479)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (18,548)

(382,675) Additional borrowings 94,601

12,038 Repurchase of common shares (378,542)

(237,987) Dividends paid (26,434)

(27,006) Issuance of common stock 8,137

7,227 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (9,621)

(5,089) Purchase (sale) of ownership interests by (from) minority members 11,336

5,025 Net cash used in financing activities (319,071)

(628,467)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,931

(392) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,648

9,349 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 224,752

214,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $241,400

$223,819







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $77,448

$95,902

6,921



Income taxes paid, net of refunds $251,786

$131,499







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $148,887

$108,260

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

6 Months ended Same Facility:











6/30/2025

6/30/2025



















Acute Care Hospitals (1)

















Revenues











7.9 %

7.2 % Adjusted Admissions











2.0 %

2.2 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.1 %

0.7 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











3.8 %

3.2 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











4.7 %

4.7 %



















Behavioral Health Hospitals (1)

















Revenues











8.9 %

7.3 % Adjusted Admissions











0.4 %

-0.6 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.2 %

0.4 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











8.6 %

7.9 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











7.8 %

6.8 %



















UHS Consolidated



Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024



















Revenues



$4,283,816

$3,907,604

$8,383,536

$7,751,186 EBITDA net of NCI



$651,359

$573,207

$1,255,240

$1,099,134 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



15.2 %

14.7 %

15.0 %

14.2 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$642,880

$578,700

$1,241,102

$1,104,477 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



15.0 %

14.8 %

14.8 %

14.2 %



















Cash Flow From Operations



$548,978

$679,281

$909,026

$1,075,687 Capital Expenditures



$266,014

$241,394

$505,040

$449,933 Days Sales Outstanding











50

51







































Debt











$4,582,897

$4,544,239 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$7,030,048

$6,485,372 Debt / Total Capitalization











39.5 %

41.2 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (2)











1.91

2.29 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (2)









1.92

2.27 Debt / Cash From Operations (2)











2.41

2.69





















(1) Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation. (2) Latest 4 quarters.



















Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the Three and Six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands) (unaudited)

































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$2,272,316

100.0 %

$2,105,189

100.0 %

$4,516,378

100.0 %

$4,213,234

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

905,960

39.9 %

858,559

40.8 %

1,800,061

39.9 %

1,719,645

40.8 % Other operating expenses

646,546

28.5 %

579,981

27.6 %

1,276,571

28.3 %

1,157,563

27.5 % Supplies expense

352,075

15.5 %

331,901

15.8 %

695,545

15.4 %

679,031

16.1 % Depreciation and amortization

89,190

3.9 %

94,337

4.5 %

177,274

3.9 %

184,620

4.4 % Lease and rental expense

24,101

1.1 %

24,314

1.2 %

49,172

1.1 %

48,147

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

2,017,872

88.8 %

1,889,092

89.7 %

3,998,623

88.5 %

3,789,006

89.9 % Income from operations

254,444

11.2 %

216,097

10.3 %

517,755

11.5 %

424,228

10.1 % Interest expense, net

(1,613)

(0.1) %

986

0.0 %

649

0.0 %

2,286

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(1,011)

(0.0) %

(677)

(0.0) %

(9,583)

(0.2) %

(517)

(0.0) % Income before income taxes

$257,068

11.3 %

$215,788

10.3 %

$526,689

11.7 %

$422,459

10.0 %

































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$2,401,034

100.0 %

$2,178,686

100.0 %

$4,750,263

100.0 %

$4,363,767

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

937,105

39.0 %

859,147

39.4 %

1,847,829

38.9 %

1,720,694

39.4 % Other operating expenses

757,120

31.5 %

655,760

30.1 %

1,472,460

31.0 %

1,310,743

30.0 % Supplies expense

360,985

15.0 %

331,877

15.2 %

709,378

14.9 %

678,881

15.6 % Depreciation and amortization

96,370

4.0 %

94,361

4.3 %

191,017

4.0 %

184,673

4.2 % Lease and rental expense

24,239

1.0 %

24,316

1.1 %

49,578

1.0 %

48,149

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

2,175,819

90.6 %

1,965,461

90.2 %

4,270,262

89.9 %

3,943,140

90.4 % Income from operations

225,215

9.4 %

213,225

9.8 %

480,001

10.1 %

420,627

9.6 % Interest expense, net

(1,613)

(0.1) %

986

0.0 %

649

0.0 %

2,286

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(916)

(0.0) %

(461)

(0.0) %

(9,183)

(0.2) %

173

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$227,744

9.5 %

$212,700

9.8 %

$488,535

10.3 %

$418,168

9.6 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





































Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.





































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the Three and Six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands) (unaudited)

































Same Facility Basis - Behavioral Health Care Services



































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,827,519

100.0 %

$1,677,876

100.0 %

$3,533,381

100.0 %

$3,294,117

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

974,476

53.3 %

890,855

53.1 %

1,900,013

53.8 %

1,759,511

53.4 % Other operating expenses

330,508

18.1 %

307,502

18.3 %

651,954

18.5 %

621,503

18.9 % Supplies expense

58,183

3.2 %

56,777

3.4 %

113,562

3.2 %

113,486

3.4 % Depreciation and amortization

52,963

2.9 %

50,183

3.0 %

104,331

3.0 %

97,780

3.0 % Lease and rental expense

10,695

0.6 %

11,403

0.7 %

21,822

0.6 %

22,857

0.7 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,426,825

78.1 %

1,316,720

78.5 %

2,791,682

79.0 %

2,615,137

79.4 % Income from operations

400,694

21.9 %

361,156

21.5 %

741,699

21.0 %

678,980

20.6 % Interest expense, net

1,105

0.1 %

1,008

0.1 %

2,179

0.1 %

2,035

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(837)

(0.0) %

(871)

(0.1) %

(1,662)

(0.0) %

(1,547)

(0.0) % Income before income taxes

$400,426

21.9 %

$361,019

21.5 %

$741,182

21.0 %

$678,492

20.6 %

































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,880,076

100.0 %

$1,726,032

100.0 %

$3,627,725

100.0 %

$3,382,099

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

977,156

52.0 %

895,494

51.9 %

1,905,322

52.5 %

1,767,690

52.3 % Other operating expenses

383,841

20.4 %

351,579

20.4 %

747,425

20.6 %

698,847

20.7 % Supplies expense

58,401

3.1 %

57,084

3.3 %

113,848

3.1 %

114,008

3.4 % Depreciation and amortization

53,259

2.8 %

50,478

2.9 %

104,667

2.9 %

98,350

2.9 % Lease and rental expense

10,964

0.6 %

11,760

0.7 %

22,333

0.6 %

23,278

0.7 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,483,621

78.9 %

1,366,395

79.2 %

2,893,595

79.8 %

2,702,173

79.9 % Income from operations

396,455

21.1 %

359,637

20.8 %

734,130

20.2 %

679,926

20.1 % Interest expense, net

1,104

0.1 %

1,008

0.1 %

2,179

0.1 %

2,035

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(837)

(0.0) %

(871)

(0.1) %

(1,662)

(0.0) %

(1,547)

(0.0) % Income before income taxes

$396,188

21.1 %

$359,500

20.8 %

$733,613

20.2 %

$679,438

20.1 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.





The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

























AS REPORTED:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

29

27

7.4 %

331

332

-0.3 % Average licensed beds

7,112

6,750

5.4 %

24,301

24,326

-0.1 % Average available beds

6,940

6,578

5.5 %

24,201

24,226

-0.1 % Patient days

410,246

395,868

3.6 %

1,623,458

1,613,648

0.6 % Average daily census

4,508.2

4,350.2

3.6 %

17,840.2

17,732.4

0.6 % Occupancy-licensed beds

63.4 %

64.4 %

-1.6 %

73.4 %

72.9 %

0.7 % Occupancy-available beds

65.0 %

66.1 %

-1.8 %

73.7 %

73.2 %

0.7 % Admissions

86,823

82,744

4.9 %

118,974

118,912

0.1 % Length of stay

4.7

4.8

-2.1 %

13.6

13.6

0.0 %

























Inpatient revenue

$13,879,739

$12,345,576

12.4 %

$3,000,362

$2,774,639

8.1 % Outpatient revenue

9,638,377

8,634,202

11.6 %

295,178

286,240

3.1 % Total patient revenue

23,518,116

20,979,778

12.1 %

3,295,540

3,060,879

7.7 % Other revenue

285,688

234,356

21.9 %

93,544

82,196

13.8 % Gross revenue

23,803,804

21,214,134

12.2 %

3,389,084

3,143,075

7.8 % Total deductions

21,402,770

19,035,448

12.4 %

1,509,008

1,417,043

6.5 % Net revenue

$2,401,034

$2,178,686

10.2 %

$1,880,076

$1,726,032

8.9 %

























SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

335

335

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,820

6,750

1.0 %

24,130

23,861

1.1 % Average available beds

6,648

6,578

1.1 %

24,030

23,761

1.1 % Patient days

400,910

395,868

1.3 %

1,612,948

1,590,252

1.4 % Average daily census

4,405.6

4,350.2

1.3 %

17,724.7

17,475.3

1.4 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.6 %

64.4 %

0.2 %

73.5 %

73.2 %

0.3 % Occupancy-available beds

66.3 %

66.1 %

0.2 %

73.8 %

73.5 %

0.3 % Admissions

84,529

82,744

2.2 %

118,170

117,423

0.6 % Length of stay

4.7

4.8

-2.1 %

13.6

13.5

0.7 %



























Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

























AS REPORTED:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

29

27

7.4 %

338

332

1.8 % Average licensed beds

6,983

6,704

4.2 %

24,263

24,353

-0.4 % Average available beds

6,811

6,532

4.3 %

24,163

24,253

-0.4 % Patient days

830,935

811,192

2.4 %

3,220,352

3,222,638

-0.1 % Average daily census

4,590.8

4,457.1

3.0 %

17,792.0

17,706.8

0.5 % Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7 %

66.5 %

-1.1 %

73.3 %

72.7 %

0.9 % Occupancy-available beds

67.4 %

68.2 %

-1.2 %

73.6 %

73.0 %

0.9 % Admissions

173,475

166,325

4.3 %

236,762

238,842

-0.9 % Length of stay

4.8

4.9

-2.0 %

13.6

13.5

0.7 %

























Inpatient revenue

$28,181,348

$25,255,678

11.6 %

$5,861,932

$5,529,323

6.0 % Outpatient revenue

18,965,661

16,980,491

11.7 %

569,724

564,768

0.9 % Total patient revenue

47,147,009

42,236,169

11.6 %

6,431,656

6,094,091

5.5 % Other revenue

566,125

480,607

17.8 %

181,929

162,407

12.0 % Gross revenue

47,713,134

42,716,776

11.7 %

6,613,585

6,256,498

5.7 % Total deductions

42,962,871

38,353,009

12.0 %

2,985,860

2,874,399

3.9 % Net revenue

$4,750,263

$4,363,767

8.9 %

$3,627,725

$3,382,099

7.3 %

























SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

6/30/25

6/30/24

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

335

335

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,762

6,704

0.9 %

24,114

23,888

0.9 % Average available beds

6,590

6,532

0.9 %

24,014

23,788

1.0 % Patient days

815,640

811,192

0.5 %

3,199,646

3,174,499

0.8 % Average daily census

4,506.3

4,457.1

1.1 %

17,677.6

17,442.3

1.3 % Occupancy-licensed beds

66.6 %

66.5 %

0.2 %

73.3 %

73.0 %

0.4 % Occupancy-available beds

68.4 %

68.2 %

0.2 %

73.6 %

73.3 %

0.4 % Admissions

169,773

166,325

2.1 %

235,245

235,831

-0.2 % Length of stay

4.8

4.9

-2.0 %

13.6

13.5

0.7 %



























Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

2025 Revised Operating Results Forecast

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Revised Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2025











% Net





% Net







Low

revenues

High

revenues

Net revenues



$17,096,000





$17,312,000



























Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a)

$1,298,461





$1,363,549



























Depreciation and amortization



622,675





622,675





Interest expense



147,155





147,155





Other (income) expense, net



(18,408)





(18,408)





Provision for income taxes



407,795





428,237





Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)



$2,457,678

14.4 %

$2,543,208

14.7 %























Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) $20.00





$21.00



























Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

64,922





64,922





























(a) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share exclude the following items because we do not believe we can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy. Such items include: the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





















(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of operating performance.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

