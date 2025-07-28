UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease revenue - UHS facilities (a.)
|
|
$
|
8,381
|
|
|
$
|
8,454
|
|
|
$
|
16,708
|
|
|
$
|
17,118
|
Lease revenue - Non-related parties
|
|
|
14,573
|
|
|
|
14,359
|
|
|
|
28,899
|
|
|
|
28,846
|
Other revenue - UHS facilities
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
|
440
|
Other revenue - Non-related parties
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
751
|
Interest income on financing leases - UHS facilities
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
|
2,702
|
|
|
|
2,720
|
|
|
|
24,868
|
|
|
|
24,734
|
|
|
|
49,416
|
|
|
|
49,875
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
6,994
|
|
|
|
6,806
|
|
|
|
13,839
|
|
|
|
13,615
|
Advisory fees to UHS
|
|
|
1,391
|
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
|
2,755
|
|
|
|
2,707
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
7,639
|
|
|
|
6,975
|
|
|
|
14,944
|
|
|
|
14,506
|
|
|
|
16,024
|
|
|
|
15,150
|
|
|
|
31,538
|
|
|
|
30,828
|
Income before equity in income of unconsolidated limited liability companies ("LLCs") and interest expense
|
|
|
8,844
|
|
|
|
9,584
|
|
|
|
17,878
|
|
|
|
19,047
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated LLCs
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
|
656
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(4,717)
|
|
|
|
(4,580)
|
|
|
|
(9,386)
|
|
|
|
(9,127)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
4,492
|
|
|
$
|
5,276
|
|
|
$
|
9,269
|
|
|
$
|
10,576
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
|
13,815
|
|
|
|
13,798
|
|
|
|
13,812
|
|
|
|
13,795
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
|
13,856
|
|
|
|
13,832
|
|
|
|
13,853
|
|
|
|
13,828
|
|
(a.) Includes bonus rental on McAllen Medical Center, a UHS acute care hospital facility, of $862 and $758 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Funds From Operations ("FFO")
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Per
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Per
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
4,492
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
5,276
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated investments
|
|
|
6,994
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
6,806
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
Unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
FFO
|
|
$
|
11,794
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
12,385
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
Dividend paid per share
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.740
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.730
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Funds From Operations ("FFO")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Per
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Per
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
9,269
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
10,576
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated investments
|
|
|
13,839
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
13,615
|
|
|
|
0.99
|
Unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
FFO
|
|
$
|
23,724
|
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
|
$
|
24,798
|
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
Dividend paid per share
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.475
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.455
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and improvements and construction in progress
|
|
$
|
659,830
|
|
|
$
|
655,996
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(299,345)
|
|
|
|
(286,932)
|
|
|
|
360,485
|
|
|
|
369,064
|
Land
|
|
|
56,870
|
|
|
|
56,870
|
Net Real Estate Investments
|
|
|
417,355
|
|
|
|
425,934
|
Financing receivable from UHS
|
|
|
82,479
|
|
|
|
82,798
|
Net Real Estate Investments and Financing receivable
|
|
|
499,834
|
|
|
|
508,732
|
Investments in limited liability companies ("LLCs")
|
|
|
20,947
|
|
|
|
13,948
|
Other Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
6,554
|
|
|
|
7,097
|
Lease and other receivables from UHS
|
|
|
6,811
|
|
|
|
7,131
|
Lease receivable - other
|
|
|
8,517
|
|
|
|
7,975
|
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $11.3 million during each period)
|
|
|
6,458
|
|
|
|
7,325
|
Right-of-use land assets, net
|
|
|
10,903
|
|
|
|
10,918
|
Deferred charges, notes receivable and other assets, net
|
|
|
12,992
|
|
|
|
17,736
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
573,016
|
|
|
$
|
580,862
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line of credit borrowings
|
|
$
|
354,800
|
|
|
$
|
348,900
|
Mortgage notes payable, non-recourse to us, net
|
|
|
18,714
|
|
|
|
19,349
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
694
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
11,399
|
|
|
|
10,444
|
Ground lease liabilities, net
|
|
|
10,903
|
|
|
|
10,918
|
Tenant reserves, deposits and deferred and prepaid rents
|
|
|
11,162
|
|
|
|
11,016
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
407,864
|
|
|
|
401,321
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares of beneficial interest,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Common shares, $.01 par value;
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
138
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
271,557
|
|
|
|
271,092
|
Cumulative net income
|
|
|
854,564
|
|
|
|
845,295
|
Cumulative dividends
|
|
|
(963,842)
|
|
|
|
(943,396)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
2,734
|
|
|
|
6,412
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
165,152
|
|
|
|
179,541
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
573,016
|
|
|
$
|
580,862
SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income TrustWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment