Turning Rock Provides Growth Financing To Main Street Auto

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a private investment firm based in New York, announces the closing of a $60 million growth financing to Main Street Auto (the "Company") to support its next phase of expansion. The Atlanta, GA-headquartered Company is a founder owned and led automotive aftermarket services firm with approximately 100 locations across the southern United States.

The Company provides critical auto repair and maintenance services, tire sales, and other services for individual vehicle owners and fleets. Proceeds will be used to support a buy and build strategy.

"Turning Rock is pleased to support Main Street Auto in their next phase of growth through the acquisition and improvement of additional auto repair locations," said Turning Rock Head of Credit Sha Khoja. "Through this investment, TRP is backing another strong founder and management team in an industry ripe for consolidation to benefit from efficiencies at scale."

Turning Rock Partners targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape.

"We thank Turning Rock for its support which will enable us to scale our operations and significantly expand our footprint," said Main Street Auto Founder and CEO Logan Leslie. "This transaction supports the next phase of our growth and allows us to continue our acquisition strategy."

Turning Rock was advised on the transaction by Greenberg Traurig for legal, Bennett Thrasher for accounting, Lockton Companies for insurance, and Silver Regulatory Associates LLC and BDO for additional services.

About Turning Rock Partners:

About Main Street Auto:

Main Street Auto is an automotive aftermarket services firm founded by Logan Leslie with approximately 100 locations across the southern United States. The Company provides critical auto repair and maintenance services, tires sales, and other services for individual vehicle owners and fleets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA

