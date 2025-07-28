Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fabrinet To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On August 18, 2025


2025-07-28 04:32:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANGKOK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended June 27, 2025, after market close on Monday, August 18, 2025. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT to review and discuss the Company's results.

What: Fabrinet Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Call
When: Monday, August 18, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT
Live Call
& Replay:

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and also accessible at . The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet's website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China and Israel. For more information visit: .

SOURCE: Fabrinet

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
...


