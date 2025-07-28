Alta Equipment Group Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release, Conference Call And Webcast
Conference Call Details:
What: Alta Equipment Group Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, August 7, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live call: (833) 470-1428
International: (404) 975-4839
Live call access code: 407288
Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403
Replay access code: 638487
Webcast:
The audio replay will be archived through August 14, 2025.
About Alta Equipment Group Inc.
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 41 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at .
Contacts
Investors:
Kevin Inda
SCR Partners, LLC
...
(225) 772-0254
Media:
Glenn Moore
Alta Equipment
...
(248) 305-2134
