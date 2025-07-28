Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Slide To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results On Tuesday, August 12, 202


2025-07-28 04:31:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Slide”) (Nasdaq: SLDE) today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Slide will hold a conference call to discuss financial results at 5 pm Eastern Time on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at ir.slideinsurance.com .

A webcast replay of the call will be available at for one year following the call.

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Investors
...

Media
Rachel Carr
Chief Marketing Officer
...


MENAFN28072025004107003653ID1109853677

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search