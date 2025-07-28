Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results


2025-07-28 04:31:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) has released its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Piedmont's website at to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Piedmont has scheduled a conference call and an an audio web cast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET during which the Company's management team will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Live or Replay of the Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at /news-and-events/event-calendar

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:
Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.
Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 400825

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:
Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52709

The playback can be accessed through August 12, 2025.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty TrustTM (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier“Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client's workplace experience.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:
770-418-8592
...

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
...


