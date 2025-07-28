Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results
Piedmont has scheduled a conference call and an an audio web cast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET during which the Company's management team will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.
To Listen to the Live or Replay of the Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at /news-and-events/event-calendar
For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:
Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.
Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 400825
To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:
Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52709
The playback can be accessed through August 12, 2025.
About Piedmont Realty Trust
Piedmont Realty TrustTM (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier“Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client's workplace experience.
Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:
770-418-8592
...
Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
...
