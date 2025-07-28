Hark Capital Provides $65 Million Facility To Portfolio Companies Managed By WM Partners
“We are pleased to partner with WM Partners to offer a flexible and creative capital solution for its portfolio investments,” said Doug Cruikshank, Founder & Managing Partner at Hark Capital.“The transaction reflects a close collaboration between our firms and we are excited to deepen our relationship.”
Ernesto Carrizosa, CEO, CIO and Managing Partner of WM Partners added,“We are excited to be working with Hark and look forward to establishing a long-term relationship as we expand our portfolio acquisitions.”
The financing is targeted to entities in WM Partners' investments across the“better-for-you” consumer products sector and leverages the credit strength of the broader portfolio to strategically obtain attractive financing.
The transaction underscores Hark Capital's leadership in the financing space and its continued focus on the middle market.
About Hark Capital
Since 2013, Hark Capital, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), has been a pioneer in providing creative, non-dilutive fund finance solutions for middle-market private equity sponsors, with a focus on NAV-based and management company facilities. Since inception, Hark Capital has deployed over $1.7 billion across 130+ transactions with more than 60 sponsors in the US, Canada and Europe.
Hark Capital Advisors, LLC
Email: ...
About WM Partners
WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at .
WM Partners, LP
Investor Relations
Email: ...
Tel: +1 754-260-6507
