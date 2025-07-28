Weatherford Awarded Managed Pressure Drilling Contract For Woodside Energy's Trion Deepwater Development
The multi-year contract includes MPD services for an initial 8 wells with the potential to expand to 24 wells. The award reinforces Weatherford's market leadership in high-performance MPD and expands its presence in Mexico's offshore energy sector.
As part of the project, Weatherford will deploy its VictusTM intelligent MPD system, a solution designed to enhance drilling safety, efficiency, and performance. Built on decades of global MPD experience, VictusTM features algorithm-driven pressure control, real-time downhole data for automated responses, and the industry's first field-proven deepwater riser system for floating rigs. The system delivers safer, faster, and more consistent drilling while providing performance across multiple phases of the well.
Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented,“We are proud to support Woodside Energy on this historic project. The Trion development represents a defining moment for Mexico's energy sector, and Weatherford is honored to contribute with trusted MPD technologies that improve safety, efficiency, and well delivery. This award further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for complex offshore operations.”
About the Trion Project
The Trion project is located in deepwater (~2,500 meters) of the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 180 kilometers east of the coast of Tamaulipas and 30 kilometers south of the US-Mexico maritime border. Trion is a joint venture between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (operator, 60%) and Petróleos Mexicanos-PEMEX (40%).
About Weatherford
Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,300 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.
For Investors:
Luke Lemoine
Weatherford Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
...
For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Weatherford Global Marketing & Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment