Bullfrog AI To Present At BTIG Annual Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Fireside Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET
To request access to the presentation, contact: ... . Registered attendees can request one-on-one meetings with BullFrog AI management via your BTIG banking representative.
If you are unable to attend the conference and would like to schedule a meeting with BullFrog AI management, please contact ... .
About BullFrog AI
BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAPTM platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners' ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data NetworksTM and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.
Contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
...
